July 18 is World Listening Day. 2021 Topic: The Unquiet Earth. Hashtags: #WorldListeningDay and #WLD2021

The day features livestreaming audio, contests, and listening-focused walks around the world which focus attention on improving listening skills and conserving critical soundscapes.

July 18 was chosen because it is the birthday of the Canadian composer R. Murray Schafer, one of the founders of the Acoustic Ecology movement, who passed away August 14, 2021.

“We are the composers of this huge, miraculous composition that's going on around us, and we can improve it or we can destroy it.”



— R. Murray Schafer, 1933-2021https://t.co/DxDVeMdrEU — CBC Music (@CBCMusic) August 15, 2021

R. Murray Schafer, composer, writer and acoustic ecologist, has died at 88

The symphony of natural sounds within our national parks is an important natural resource and a critical component of the ecological communities that parks seek to preserve. Understanding the role of sound and acoustics in a healthy ecosystem is critical to their effective management and protection.

– World Listening Day, National Parks Service (archive)

