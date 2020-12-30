July 18 is World Listening Day. Hashtags: #WorldListeningDay and #WLD2021

The day features livestreaming audio, contests, and listening-focused walks around the world which focus attention on improving listening skills and conserving critical soundscapes.

July 18 was chosen because it is the birthday of the Canadian composer R. Murray Schafer, one of the founders of the Acoustic Ecology movement.

2021 Topic: The Unquiet Earth

#WLD2021 theme intro: In 2020 we were forced to pause by an invisible virus. This brought countless consequences to the environment, and to the sonic environment in particular. New acoustic horizons emerged, signaling times of unquietness and global change, and requiring our https://t.co/ZEPljj52T0 — Midwest Society for Acoustic Ecology (@MidwestSocAE) December 28, 2020

The symphony of natural sounds within our national parks is an important natural resource and a critical component of the ecological communities that parks seek to preserve. Understanding the role of sound and acoustics in a healthy ecosystem is critical to their effective management and protection.

– World Listening Day, National Parks Service

