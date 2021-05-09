Photo: Tom Koerner/USFWS, Northern harrier at Seedskadee National Wildlife Refuge

World Migratory Bird Day sets in motion a number of participant-created events around the globe. From talks to walks, there are a lot of events.

The ‘day’ officially takes place on the second Saturday in May in the USA and Canada and in October in Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean.

Hashtags: #WMBD2021 #WorldMigratoryBirdDay

Key Links

worldmigratorybirdday.org

@WMBD

Events Map

migratorybirdday.org

birdday.org/birdday

Questions

What are your favorite resources for learning about local birds?

How is plastic impacting world migratory birds?

What are your favorite bird-focused podcasts?

What other bird-focused days are on your calendar?

History

World Migratory Bird Day (WMBD) started in 2006 and is an annual awareness-raising campaign highlighting the need for the conservation of migratory birds and their habitats. It has a global outreach and is an effective tool to help raise global awareness of the threats faced by migratory birds, their ecological importance, and the need for international cooperation to conserve them.

Every year people around the world take action and organize public events such as bird festivals, education programs, exhibitions, and bird-watching excursions. All these activities can also be undertaken at any time on the year because that countries or regions observing the peak of migrations at different times.

Engagement

If you are interested in organizing an event to mark WMBD, register your planned activity. In this way, individual events can be shared with others around the world and help inspire them to take action too. Find out how you can participate.

Elsewhere on the Web

environmentamericas.org

Facebook

2018 Event

Embedded Tweets

Today is World Migratory Bird Day 🐦



In Pulu Keeling National Park we have many migratory birds including the Wedge-tailed shearwater. It's a large, lightly built shearwater of tropical and subtropical Pacific and Indian Oceans. pic.twitter.com/SJCUe5riJt — Parks Australia (@Parks_Australia) May 8, 2021

Photos



Previously

Planeta.com