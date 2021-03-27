World Parks Week 2021

Photo: Horizon Crest

2021’s World Parks Week is April 24th to May 2nd! With COVID-19 remaining a reality for many across the globe, the theme for World Parks Week encourages people to think about what their local neighborhoods/communities have to offer and what these local spaces mean to them. Thinking Hyperlocal helps us to build deeper. Hashtag: #WorldParksWeek

Planeta will update our guides to local parks in Henderson, Nevada and greater Las Vegas. We also look forward to webinars from around the globe and will feature highlights on this page and update relevant regional guides.

Background

World Parks Week was developed out of World Parks Day, which was held in the Fall. In 2017, World Urban Parks developed the event into a week and moved it to April/May.

World Parks Week is an opportunity to celebrate our parks and green spaces. The week is organised to:

Communicate the critical importance of parks in a global context

Promote best practices by learning from other parks services

Encourage people to enjoy nature and appreciate the importance of green space while maintaining physical distancing

Previously

