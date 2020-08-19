August 19 is World Photography Day, a day to pay homage to the history of photography, celebrate the present and leave a positive trail for the future.

World Photography Day originates from the invention of the daguerreotype, a photographic processes developed by Louis Daguerre. On January 9, 1839 The French Academy of Sciences announced the process and a few months later, on August 19, 1839, the French government announced the invention as a gift free to the world. Thank you Louis Daguerre and thank you, France!

Planeta.com celebrates each year and challenges readers to translate ‘World Photography Day’ in another language.

Translating: August 19 is World Photography Day

Spanish: 19 de agosto es el Día Mundial de la Fotografía

French: 19 août est la Journée mondiale de Photographie

Afrikaans: 19 Augustus is Wêreld Photography Dag

Irish: Is 19 Lúnasa Lá Grianghrafadóireacht Domhanda

On a personal note, today I am savoring the rare satisfaction of uploading pics from the phone to #iphoto. There is a feeling of reward simplying emptying the pics from photo to computer. How 2019. There must be better ways of archiving and sharing pics. Suggestions are most welcome.

https://twitter.com/ronmader/status/1163521579659063298

Elsewhere

worldphotographyday.com

Facebook

Artwork



YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/embed/JOkUYV6_Bt8

Embedded Tweets

https://twitter.com/peakdistrict/status/1163401480684167168

https://twitter.com/MartinHeigan/status/766677335072501760

https://twitter.com/WoodlandTrust/status/766696301371285504

https://twitter.com/UNEP/status/766679932097495040

Planeta.com

https://www.planeta.com/photography

https://www.planeta.com/openaccess

https://www.planeta.com/france

https://www.planeta.com/08-month