Photo: NASA Goddard, Earth
August 19 is World Photography Day, a day to pay homage to the history of photography, celebrate the present and leave a positive trail for the future.
World Photography Day originates from the invention of the daguerreotype, a photographic processes developed by Louis Daguerre. On January 9, 1839 The French Academy of Sciences announced the process and a few months later, on August 19, 1839, the French government announced the invention as a gift free to the world. Thank you Louis Daguerre and thank you, France!
Planeta.com celebrates each year and challenges readers to translate ‘World Photography Day’ in another language.
Translating: August 19 is World Photography Day
Spanish: 19 de agosto es el Día Mundial de la Fotografía
French: 19 août est la Journée mondiale de Photographie
Afrikaans: 19 Augustus is Wêreld Photography Dag
Irish: Is 19 Lúnasa Lá Grianghrafadóireacht Domhanda
Elsewhere
worldphotographyday.com
Facebook
YouTube
Embedded Tweets
Planeta.com