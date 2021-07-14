August 19 is World Photography Day, a day to pay homage to the history of photography, celebrate the present and leave a positive trail for the future.

World Photography Day originates from the invention of the daguerreotype, a photographic processes developed by Louis Daguerre. On January 9, 1839 The French Academy of Sciences announced the process and a few months later, on August 19, 1839, the French government announced the invention as a gift free to the world. Thank you Louis Daguerre and thank you, France!

Planeta.com celebrates each year and challenges readers to translate ‘World Photography Day’ in another language.

Translating: August 19 is World Photography Day

Spanish: 19 de agosto es el Día Mundial de la Fotografía

French: 19 août est la Journée mondiale de Photographie

Afrikaans: 19 Augustus is Wêreld Photography Dag

Irish: Is 19 Lúnasa Lá Grianghrafadóireacht Domhanda





Elsewhere

worldphotographyday.com

Facebook

Artwork



YouTube



Embedded Tweets

It's #WorldPhotographyDay… so let's celebrate with some of our favourite Peak District images! 📷📸😀



Share yours with us in the comments below! 👇 pic.twitter.com/qxa5vmiR2z — Peak District National Park (@peakdistrict) August 19, 2019

Share your woodland photos with us this #WorldPhotoDay using #TreeCharter – nothing more magical than a tree tunnel! pic.twitter.com/ov6IlPOrGC — Woodland Trust🌳 (@WoodlandTrust) August 19, 2016

There must be better ways of archiving and sharing photos. Savoring the rare satisfaction of uploading pics from the phone to #iphoto but now what? #WorldPhotographyDay #WorldPhotographyDay2019 #DigitalLiteracy pic.twitter.com/JRGYWKOtEO — Ron Mader (@ronmader) August 19, 2019

Planeta.com