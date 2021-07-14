home Communication August 19 is World Photography Day

August 19 is World Photography Day

By Ron Mader   Posted in Communication
Posted on
Photo: NASA Goddard, Earth

August 19 is World Photography Day, a day to pay homage to the history of photography, celebrate the present and leave a positive trail for the future.

World Photography Day originates from the invention of the daguerreotype, a photographic processes developed by Louis Daguerre. On January 9, 1839 The French Academy of Sciences announced the process and a few months later, on August 19, 1839, the French government announced the invention as a gift free to the world. Thank you Louis Daguerre and thank you, France!

Planeta.com celebrates each year and challenges readers to translate ‘World Photography Day’ in another language.

Translating: August 19 is World Photography Day
Spanish: 19 de agosto es el Día Mundial de la Fotografía
French: 19 août est la Journée mondiale de Photographie
Afrikaans: 19 Augustus is Wêreld Photography Dag
Irish: Is 19 Lúnasa Lá Grianghrafadóireacht Domhanda


Elsewhere
worldphotographyday.com
Facebook

Artwork
August 19 is World Photography Day = Día Mundial de la Fotografía #WorldPhotographyDay #WorldPhotoDay

YouTube

Embedded Tweets

Planeta.com

Photography
Open Access
France
08 • August • Agosto

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.