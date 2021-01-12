February 13 is World Radio Day which raises awareness about the importance of radio and strengthens networking among broadcasters and listeners. Hosted by UNESCO, World Radio Day celebrates how radio positively impacts millions of lives everyday. Now in its tenth year, the celebration is bigger than ever.

This year’s World Radio Day is divided into three main sub-themes:

This sub-theme highlights radio’s services to our society—natural disasters, socio-economic crises, epidemics, etc.

Background

UNESCO: “Radio is still the most dynamic, reactive and engaging medium there is, adapting to 21st century changes and offering new ways to interact and participate. Where social media and audience fragmentation can put us in media bubbles of like-minded people, radio is uniquely positioned to bring communities together and foster positive dialogue for change. By listening to its audiences and responding to their needs, radio provides the diversity of views and voices needed to address the challenges we all face. Radio informs us and transforms us, through entertainment, information and audience participation. Having a radio means you are never alone – you always have a friend in radio. “

