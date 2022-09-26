Photo: Fort Wayne Filtration Plant (Some rights reserved)

World Rivers Day – worldriversday.com – is a global celebration of the world’s waterways, observed the fourth Sunday in September.

World Rivers Day was established in 2005 to compliment the United Nations launch of its Water for Life Decade.

World Rivers Day is a celebration of the world’s waterways. It highlights the many values of our rivers, strives to increase public awareness, and encourage the improved stewardship of all rivers around the world.

Twitter

@oneriverworld

Embedded Tweets

People travel far and wide to paddle the historic Mattawa River.



The full experience can take between 2-5 days, which is a lot to commit to!



Instead, try one of these breathtaking day trips along the Mattawa: https://t.co/ceDpkaGof7#WorldRiversDay pic.twitter.com/xDxqBHcZIQ — Ontario Parks (@OntarioParks) September 25, 2022

Wikipedia

World Rivers Day

Planeta.com