World Rivers Day

By Guest Contributor
Posted on
Photo: Fort Wayne Filtration Plant (Some rights reserved)

World Rivers Dayworldriversday.com – is a global celebration of the world’s waterways, observed the fourth Sunday in September.

World Rivers Day was established in 2005 to compliment the United Nations launch of its Water for Life Decade.

World Rivers Day is a celebration of the world’s waterways. It highlights the many values of our rivers, strives to increase public awareness, and encourage the improved stewardship of all rivers around the world.

