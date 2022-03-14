home 2022, Events World Social Forum

Spotlight on the World Social Forumwsf2022.org – celebrating its 20th anniversary this year with face-to-face and virtual interaction May 1-6 in Mexico City. Foco en el Foro Social Mundial – wsf2022.org – celebrando su vigésimo aniversario este año con interacción presencial y virtual del 1 al 6 de mayo en la Ciudad de México.

Official spin: “We find ourselves in a new WSF 2022 that seeks to culminate in a planetary event in Mexico City, which makes it possible to broaden the voice and the articulations of the different movements that work in the construction of alternatives to the world in which we live, and advance in the construction of a global social subject.”

Key Links
wsf2022.org
FacebookEvent page
Youtube
@worldsocforum

Videos

March 2022 Press Conference

Previously
wsf2021.net

Wikipedia
World Social Forum

Planeta

Engaging Events: Connecting the Virtual and Natural Worlds
Mexico City

