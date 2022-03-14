Logo
Spotlight on the World Social Forum – wsf2022.org – celebrating its 20th anniversary this year with face-to-face and virtual interaction May 1-6 in Mexico City. Foco en el Foro Social Mundial – wsf2022.org – celebrando su vigésimo aniversario este año con interacción presencial y virtual del 1 al 6 de mayo en la Ciudad de México.
Official spin: “We find ourselves in a new WSF 2022 that seeks to culminate in a planetary event in Mexico City, which makes it possible to broaden the voice and the articulations of the different movements that work in the construction of alternatives to the world in which we live, and advance in the construction of a global social subject.”
Key Links
wsf2022.org
Facebook – Event page
Youtube
@worldsocforum
Videos
Previously
wsf2021.net
Wikipedia
World Social Forum
Planeta