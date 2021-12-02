Photo: Ron Mader, Huaje Planting, Oaxaca (some rights reserved)

December 5 is World Soil Day (Día Mundial del Suelo). Hashtag: #WorldSoilDay

Soil is more than inert dirt. Much of the world’s biodiversity lies beneath our feet, in the soils which are home to more than a quarter of our planet’s biodiversity.

Questions

How are soils improved and harmed? = ¿Cómo se mejoran y dañan los suelos?

What are upcoming events focusing on soil? = ¿Cuáles son los próximos eventos que se centran en el suelo?

Composting bins / systems – what are your faves? = Contenedores / sistemas de compostaje: ¿cuáles son sus favoritos?

When is the theme of next year’s World Soil Day announced? = ¿Cuándo se anuncia el tema del Día Mundial del Suelo del próximo año?

World Soil Day Challenges

Share a photo or video of your soil

Share a photo or video of your garden

Share a photo or video of your compost

Translate the theme into another language. Bonus points for Indigenous languages.

2021 Halt soil salinization, boost soil productivity

Soil salinization and sodification are major soil degradation processes threatening ecosystem and are recognized as being among the most important problems at a global level for agricultural production, food security and sustainability in arid and semi-arid regions. World Soil Day 2021 (#WorldSoilDay) and its campaign “Halt soil salinization, boost soil productivity” aims to raise awareness of the importance of maintaining healthy ecosystems and human well-being by addressing the growing challenges in soil management, fighting soil salinization, increasing soil awareness and encouraging societies to improve soil health.

Previous years

World Soil Day 2016 : ‘Soils and pulses, a symbiosis for life ‘

World Soil Day Award

The World Soil Day Award (WSDA) – http://www.fao.org/world-soil-day/wsd-award/en/ – consists of a medal and a USD 15,000 check. It honors individuals, communities, organizations and countries that organized remarkable and engaging World Soil Day activities or campaigns in the previous year.

