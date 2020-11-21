Photo: Huaje Planting, Oaxaca
December 5 is World Soil Day (Día Mundial del Suelo). Hashtag: #WorldSoilDay
- Are there live videos and conversations about soil this week?
- What are recommended online resources, apps?
- What are the most popular celebrations of soil?
- What is the Global Symposium on Soil Pollution?
- What are upcoming events focusing on soil?
- Share a photo or video of your soil
- Share a photo or video of your compost
The World Soil Day Award (WSDA) consists of a medal and a USD 15,000 check. It will be awarded for the first time in Bangkok, Thailand to award the best World Soil Day event held in the framework of the 2017 communication campaign ‘Caring for the Planet starts from the Ground‘. It honors individuals, communities, organizations and countries that organized remarkable and engaging World Soil Day activities or campaigns in the previous year.
