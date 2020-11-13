Poster
Toilet = sanitation fixture used primarily for the disposal of human urine and feces.
International organizations, particularly the World Toilet Organization, have promoted World Toilet Day. In 2013, the United Nations officially recognized November 19 as World Toilet Day in a bid to make sanitation for all a global development priority.
Key Links
worldtoiletday.info
Planeta Challenge
For World Toilet Day Planeta.com encourages readers to share photos of toilets that conserve or simply do not use water. A good example from the travel sector are the dry composting toilets used by Ecuador’s Black Sheep Inn. There are no doubt more examples from around the world. Show us!
Embedded Tweets
Background
More than one billion people defecate in the open due to lack of proper toilet facilities. According to the United Nations, the provision of proper toilets could save the lives of more than 200,000 children each year. Countries where open defecation is most widely practiced are the same countries with the highest numbers of under-five child deaths, high levels of under-nutrition and poverty, and large wealth disparities.
