Toilet = sanitation fixture used primarily for the disposal of human urine and feces.

International organizations, particularly the World Toilet Organization, have promoted World Toilet Day. In 2013, the United Nations officially recognized November 19 as World Toilet Day in a bid to make sanitation for all a global development priority.

Key Links

worldtoiletday.info

Planeta Challenge

For World Toilet Day Planeta.com encourages readers to share photos of toilets that conserve or simply do not use water. A good example from the travel sector are the dry composting toilets used by Ecuador’s Black Sheep Inn. There are no doubt more examples from around the world. Show us!

Embedded Tweets

YOU are the most important element of the #WorldToiletDay campaign.

Join millions of other people and share key messages with your friends, family and colleagues. Use the assets to start conversations and raise awareness of these crucial issues.



🚽 https://t.co/WdSNmNEgSo pic.twitter.com/gwdyY6eaQr — UN-Water (@UN_Water) November 12, 2020

Now more than ever it’s time for toilets for all. @Water empowers people with the tools they need to fund their own sanitation solutions, empowering them with health, safety, and a private place to go. Celebrate #WorldToiletDay Nov 19th at https://t.co/Tiztasm5Xz #toiletsforall pic.twitter.com/sl0pzioRYL — Water.org (@Water) November 10, 2020

Everyone has the right to safe and hygienic sanitation services that provide privacy and ensure dignity.



On Tuesday's #WorldToiletDay, learn how YOU can take action to tackle the global sanitation crisis. https://t.co/KayLIqN4eb pic.twitter.com/D2RdDfz5iY — United Nations (@UN) November 19, 2019

Do you know what #WorldToiletDay is? The 19th November is all about inspiring action to tackle the global sanitation crisis! Don’t miss the video we’ll be launching with @RocaUK @wearewater and @iconeye pic.twitter.com/RyCey4l88f — Roca London Gallery (@RocaLONGallery) November 17, 2017

Background

More than one billion people defecate in the open due to lack of proper toilet facilities. According to the United Nations, the provision of proper toilets could save the lives of more than 200,000 children each year. Countries where open defecation is most widely practiced are the same countries with the highest numbers of under-five child deaths, high levels of under-nutrition and poverty, and large wealth disparities.

