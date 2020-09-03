Poster
September 27 is World Tourism Day. We are not sure if there is a host country or theme, but we will curate happenings around the globe providing the deep-dive into tourism and travel’s impact. Hashtags: #wtd2020, #worldtourismday
Key Links
wtd.unwto.org/en/content/about-world-tourism-day
https://www.e-unwto.org/doi/abs/10.18111/unwtoecd.2019.1.g51w645001604523
Questions
- Is there a theme for World Tourism Day 2020?
- Is there a host country for World Tourism Day 2020?
- Do events / presentations / workshops have livestreaming and recorded video?
- What are your plans for World Tourism Day?
- What are the connections between this year’s World Tourism Day and the upcoming International Decade of Indigenous Languages?
Embedded Tweets
Planeta.com
Planeta.com has celebrated World Tourism Day for more than 20 years! We applaud the work of friends in the hospitality sector and will hold a series of live video conversations via Facebook and Twitter.
Let’s talk more about the wonderful people making travel and tourism better around the world.
Elsewhere on the Web
worldtourismdayforum.com
Features
Host Country
Planeta.com