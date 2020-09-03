home 2020 World Tourism Day 2020

World Tourism Day 2020

By Ron Mader   Posted in 2020
Posted on
Poster

September 27 is World Tourism Day. We are not sure if there is a host country or theme, but we will curate happenings around the globe providing the deep-dive into tourism and travel’s impact. Hashtags: #wtd2020, #worldtourismday

Key Links
wtd.unwto.org/en/content/about-world-tourism-day
https://www.e-unwto.org/doi/abs/10.18111/unwtoecd.2019.1.g51w645001604523

Questions

Embedded Tweets

Planeta.com
Planeta.com has celebrated World Tourism Day for more than 20 years! We applaud the work of friends in the hospitality sector and will hold a series of live video conversations via Facebook and Twitter.

Let’s talk more about the wonderful people making travel and tourism better around the world.

Elsewhere on the Web
worldtourismdayforum.com

Features

Future
Work
Digital Transformation
Bike Share in Las Vegas

Host Country

Planeta.com

World Tourism Day
Digital Literacy Quiz
Digitize
UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO)
2019 Calendar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.