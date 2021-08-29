Poster

The United Nations created World Tourism Day (September 27) in 1979 to increase awareness of the importance of tourism and its social, cultural, political and economic values. World Tourism Day is hosted by the UNWTO.

Planeta.com has celebrated World Tourism Day since 1995, a little late to the party but earlier than others. We applaud the work of friends in the hospitality sector. You inspire us a billion times. Each year we ask a few questions and compile the responses. Our coverage of 2021 World Tourism Day launches soon.

Planeta.com will spotlight the YouTube channels that provide virtual tours, walking and biking tours, and in-depth dialogue and conversation, starting with Enrique Cabanilla and Marlene Ehrenberg.

Headlines

On World Day, UN highlights ‘transformative’ potential of tourism for sustainable development

http://theconversation.com/whos-a-tourist-how-a-culture-of-travel-is-changing-everyday-life-30896

Translating: World Tourism Day

Hungarian: Turizmus Világnapja

Italian: Giornata Mondiale del Turismo

Spanish: Día Mundial del Turismo

Ways to Improve World Tourism Day

Create or participate in online video conversations before, during, and after World Tourism Day

Integrate open access with tourism data, statistics, and reports

Register satellite events

Create how-to guides to participate for remote participants

Announce the focal point and host country of next year’s event

Show connections between WTD and World Environment Day

Show connections between World Tourism Day and the UN Decade of Indigenous Languages

Embedded Tweets

Events

http://wtd.unwto.org/en/event/oaxaca-photo-safari (2011)

2011 Photo Competition

http://wtd.unwto.org/ja/photo-competitor/2011-08-31/lucia-carolina-and-textile-doll

Previously

Planeta.com