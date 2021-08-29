Poster
The United Nations created World Tourism Day (September 27) in 1979 to increase awareness of the importance of tourism and its social, cultural, political and economic values. World Tourism Day is hosted by the UNWTO.
Planeta.com has celebrated World Tourism Day since 1995, a little late to the party but earlier than others. We applaud the work of friends in the hospitality sector. You inspire us a billion times. Each year we ask a few questions and compile the responses. Our coverage of 2021 World Tourism Day launches soon.
Planeta.com will spotlight the YouTube channels that provide virtual tours, walking and biking tours, and in-depth dialogue and conversation, starting with Enrique Cabanilla and Marlene Ehrenberg.
Headlines
On World Day, UN highlights ‘transformative’ potential of tourism for sustainable development
http://theconversation.com/whos-a-tourist-how-a-culture-of-travel-is-changing-everyday-life-30896
Translating: World Tourism Day
Hungarian: Turizmus Világnapja
Italian: Giornata Mondiale del Turismo
Spanish: Día Mundial del Turismo
Ways to Improve World Tourism Day
Create or participate in online video conversations before, during, and after World Tourism Day
- Integrate open access with tourism data, statistics, and reports
- Register satellite events
- Create how-to guides to participate for remote participants
- Announce the focal point and host country of next year’s event
- Show connections between WTD and World Environment Day
- Show connections between World Tourism Day and the UN Decade of Indigenous Languages
Embedded Tweets
Events
http://wtd.unwto.org/en/event/oaxaca-photo-safari (2011)
2011 Photo Competition
http://wtd.unwto.org/ja/photo-competitor/2011-08-31/lucia-carolina-and-textile-doll
Previously
Planeta.com