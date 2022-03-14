World Water Day – worldwaterday.org – is March 22 coordinated by UN-Water – unwater.org – in collaboration with governments and partners. Hashtags: #WorldWaterDay, #DiaMundialDelAgua

The annual UN observance day highlights the importance of freshwater. World Water Day is celebrated around the world with a variety of events.

Seeking help translating in other languages.

Key Links

worldwaterday.org

unwater.org

@UN_Water

Translating: What does water mean to you?

Spanish: ¿Qué significa el agua para ti?

French: Que signifie l’eau pour vous?

German: Was bedeutet Wasser für Sie?

Background

In 1993, the United Nations General Assembly officially designated March 22 as World Water Day.

Artwork / Cue Yourself



Twitter Moment

2017 WWD

Wikipedia

World Water Day

Planeta.com