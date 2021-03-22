home Nature World Water Day

World Water Day

Photo: Wetlands Park (Las Vegas)

World Water Dayworldwaterday.org – is March 22 coordinated by UN-Water – unwater.org – in collaboration with governments and partners. Hashtag: #WorldWaterDay

The annual UN observance day highlights the importance of freshwater. World Water Day is celebrated around the world with a variety of events. These can be educational, theatrical, musical, and lobbying in nature.

worldwaterday.org
unwater.org
@UN_Water

Translating: What does water mean to you?
Spanish: ¿Qué significa el agua para ti?
French: Que signifie l’eau pour vous?
German: Was bedeutet Wasser für Sie?

Background
In 1993, the United Nations General Assembly officially designated March 22 as World Water Day.

March 22 is World Water Day

2017 WWD

World Water Day

