World Wetlands Day

Feb 1, 2023
Photo: Ron Mader, Clark County Wetlands Park (Some rights reserved)

World Wetlands Day is celebrated every year on February 2 to commemorate the signing of the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands in the Iranian city of Ramsar in 1971. Hashtag: #WorldWetlandsDay

Wetlands are areas where water covers the soil, or is present either at or near the surface of the soil all year or for varying periods of time during the year.

The Ramsar Convention Secretariat carries out the day-to-day coordination of the Convention’s activities. The offices are co-located with IUCN (the International Union for the Conservation of Nature) in Gland, Switzerland, which provides some supporting services to the Convention and Secretariat staff are legally considered to be employees of IUCN.

Key Links
worldwetlandsday.org
ramsar.org
@RamsarConv
YouTube: RamsarConvention

Flickr
2012 Photo Celebration

Wikipedia
World Wetlands Day

Planeta.com

Wetlands
Wetlands Park in Las Vegas
Water
International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)
02 • February • Februar

