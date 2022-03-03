home 2022, Wildlife World Wildlife Day 2022

World Wildlife Day 2022

Poster

World Wildlife Day takes place each year on March 3 and focuses global attention on the protection of biodiversity and wildlife. Hashtags: #WorldWildlifeDay, #DíaDeLaVidaSilvestre

World Wildlife Day is celebrated on March 3rd, the date that the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) was adopted in 1973. The goal of World Wildlife Day is to celebrate the many beautiful and varied forms of wild fauna and flora; recall the privileged interactions between wildlife and populations across the globe; and raise awareness of the urgent need to step up the fight against wildlife crime, which has wide-ranging economic, environmental and social impacts.

What’s next? “Recovering key species for ecosystem restoration” announced as the theme of World Wildlife Day 2022

