World Wildlife Day takes place each year on March 3 and focuses global attention on the protection of biodiversity and wildlife. Hashtags: #WorldWildlifeDay, #DíaDeLaVidaSilvestre

World Wildlife Day is celebrated on March 3rd, the date that the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) was adopted in 1973. The goal of World Wildlife Day is to celebrate the many beautiful and varied forms of wild fauna and flora; recall the privileged interactions between wildlife and populations across the globe; and raise awareness of the urgent need to step up the fight against wildlife crime, which has wide-ranging economic, environmental and social impacts.

What’s next? “Recovering key species for ecosystem restoration” announced as the theme of World Wildlife Day 2022

How to make the most of World Wildlife Day on the Social Web

Surf, Stream, and Share

Ask questions that matter to you … and share what you learn

Write, Like, and Share relevant tweets on Twitter

Recommend wildlife videos to watch on YouTube

Key Links

wildlifeday.org

about

Videos

2022

https://youtu.be/rKYSFIEFIKQ

Embedded Tweets

It's #WorldWildlifeDay.



Effective wildlife conservation does not = areas free of People, quite the opposite!



Indigenous self-determination in land management, Indigenous Protected Areas, Indigenous Rangers and Caring for Country are shining examples https://t.co/iqOkSFCmx9 — Professor Euan Ritchie 🐺 😼 🐾 🦘 🔥 🌳 🌏 🎶 (@EuanRitchie1) March 3, 2022

It’s #WorldWildlifeDay. This year’s theme highlights the delicate interconnectedness between species, including humans. We must do more to conserve wild fauna and flora, particularly endangered species, in order to safeguard all life on Earth. #WWD2022 pic.twitter.com/yYZHe37qfP — Ecological Society of Australia (@EcolSocAus) March 2, 2022

.@WorldBank and @theGEF work together to protect wild species & their habitats through several initiatives 🐒🦏



We are celebrating #WorldWildlifeDay by zooming in on 6️⃣ species benefiting from collective restoration efforts: https://t.co/eU4kaHgMXL#WWD2022 #ForThePlanet pic.twitter.com/PeGVJvWCtG — Global Environment Facility (GEF) (@theGEF) March 2, 2022

Planeta