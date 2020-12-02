home 2020 Word of the Year 2020

2020
WOTY, aka the Word of the Year, is given by dictionaries arond the world and other literacy-minded organizations to highlight language which reflect the popular discourse in a calendar year. 2020’s top words: Lockdown, Pandemic, Doomscrolling

Some thoughts. One of many technologies we take for granted – language is a showpiece of communication (alongside rock art and space junk). Collectively we applaud and cringe and actually learn to use new words, including ‘Word of the Year.’

‘Corona pandemic’ named Germany’s word of the year
Merriam-Webster, Dictionary.com Proclaim ‘Pandemic’ 2020’s Word of the Year – Rolling Stone
‘Doomscrolling’ and ‘rona’ top Macquarie Dictionary word of the year picks

Lockdown
Pandemic
Macquarie Dictionary’s Word of the Year: 2020

