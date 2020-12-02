Word of the Year 2020

Photo: Circus Circus
The next version of this page will be better with your help. Curating headlines and tweets and your suggestions for top contenders.
WOTY, aka the Word of the Year, is given by dictionaries arond the world and other literacy-minded organizations to highlight language which reflect the popular discourse in a calendar year. 2020’s top words: Lockdown, Pandemic, Doomscrolling
Some thoughts. One of many technologies we take for granted – language is a showpiece of communication (alongside rock art and space junk). Collectively we applaud and cringe and actually learn to use new words, including ‘Word of the Year.’
Headlines
‘Corona pandemic’ named Germany’s word of the year
Merriam-Webster, Dictionary.com Proclaim ‘Pandemic’ 2020’s Word of the Year – Rolling Stone
‘Doomscrolling’ and ‘rona’ top Macquarie Dictionary word of the year picks
Embedded Tweets
Features
Previously
Planeta.com