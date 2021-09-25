Poster
September 27 is World Tourism Day. Planeta.com is curating happenings around the globe providing the deep-dive into tourism and travel’s impact. Check out the embedded tweets below! Please let us know of recommended videos, public zoom events, and other resources of note. Hashtags: #wtd2021, #worldtourismday, #DiaMundialDelTurismo
Key Links
unwto.org/wtd2021
trello.com
Questions
- How have travel and tourism been impacted by COVID19? = ¿Cómo se han visto afectados los viajes y el turismo por COVID19?
- Do events / presentations / workshops have livestreaming and recorded video? = ¿Los eventos / presentaciones / talleres del #WorldTourismDay tienen transmisión en vivo y video grabado?
- What are your plans for World Tourism Day? = ¿Cuáles son tus planes para el Día Mundial del Turismo?
Planeta.com
Planeta.com has celebrated World Tourism Day for more than 20 years! We applaud the work of friends in the hospitality sector and will hold a series of live video conversations via Facebook and Twitter.
On this World Tourism Day, Planeta.com highlights some of our favorite examples of individuals and institutions rising to the occasion of coping with COVID19 continuing impact on travel and tourism. We applaud those that used video more than ever before.
If you haven’t seen these examples yet, enjoy a deep dive:
Mexico: El Foco, Normal Mexican Guy
Mexico: facebook.com/SECTUR.GobOax
Mexico: facebook.com/SECTUR.MX
Ecuador: Enrique Cabanilla – YouTube
Australia: Freya Higgins-Desbiolles, YouTube
2021
UNWTO has designated World Tourism Day 2021 as a day to focus on Tourism for Inclusive Growth. This is an opportunity to look beyond tourism statistics and acknowledge that, behind every number, there is a person. UNWTO invites its Member States, as well as non-members, sister UN agencies, businesses and individuals to celebrate tourism’s unique ability to ensure that nobody is left behind as the world begins to open up again and look to the future.
