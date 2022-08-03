World Tourism Day 2022

Photo: Ron Mader, Sunset Viewing Area (Some rights reserved)

The United Nations created World Tourism Day (September 27) in 1979 to increase awareness of the importance of tourism and its social, cultural, political, and economic values. World Tourism Day is hosted by the UN World Tourism Organization. 2022 topic: Rethinking Tourism.

Planeta.com has celebrated World Tourism Day since 1995, a little late to the party but earlier than others. We applaud the work of friends in the hospitality sector which has been impacted by COVID19 and encourage a collaborative rethinking of how to make improvements. Our coverage of 2022 World Tourism Day begins with a recap the original Rethinking Tourism book by Deborah McLaren.

Rereading Rethinking Tourism

One of the most honest appraisals of the potential and travel and tourism, Deborah McLaren’s Rethinking Tourism is all all-time fave. We published the prologue in 1997.

2022

UNWTO: World Tourism Day returns to focus on the future. As the sector’s recovery gets underway and building on unprecedented political and public recognition for the sector, UNWTO will highlight the opportunity to rethink how we do tourism. This means putting people and planet first and bringing everyone from governments and businesses to local communities together around a shared vision for a more sustainable, inclusive and resilient sector.

Planeta.com