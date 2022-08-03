Photo: Ron Mader, Sunset Viewing Area (Some rights reserved)
The United Nations created World Tourism Day (September 27) in 1979 to increase awareness of the importance of tourism and its social, cultural, political, and economic values. World Tourism Day is hosted by the UN World Tourism Organization. 2022 topic: Rethinking Tourism.
Hashtags: #wtd2022, #worldtourismday, #DiaMundialDelTurismo
Planeta.com has celebrated World Tourism Day since 1995, a little late to the party but earlier than others. We applaud the work of friends in the hospitality sector which has been impacted by COVID19 and encourage a collaborative rethinking of how to make improvements. Our coverage of 2022 World Tourism Day begins with a recap the original Rethinking Tourism book by Deborah McLaren.
unwto.org/events/world-tourism-day-2022-rethinking-tourism
un.org/en/observances/tourism-day
unwto.org/world-tourism-day
@UNWTO
Questions = Preguntas
- Any tips on rethinking tourism? = ¿Algún consejo para repensar el turismo?
- What are your plans for World Tourism Day? = ¿Cuáles son tus planes para el Día Mundial del Turismo?
- How have travel and tourism been impacted by COVID19? = ¿Cómo se han visto afectados los viajes y el turismo por COVID19?
- Do events / presentations / workshops have livestreaming and recorded video? = ¿Los eventos / presentaciones / talleres del #WorldTourismDay tienen transmisión en vivo y video grabado?
Rereading Rethinking Tourism
One of the most honest appraisals of the potential and travel and tourism, Deborah McLaren’s Rethinking Tourism is all all-time fave. We published the prologue in 1997.
2022
UNWTO: World Tourism Day returns to focus on the future. As the sector’s recovery gets underway and building on unprecedented political and public recognition for the sector, UNWTO will highlight the opportunity to rethink how we do tourism. This means putting people and planet first and bringing everyone from governments and businesses to local communities together around a shared vision for a more sustainable, inclusive and resilient sector.
Thanks for posting this and providing resources such as my book Rethinking Tourism and Ecotravel. Many of the same concerns such as greenwashing, child labor, sex trafficking and land displacement are still happening. And some concerns like climate change and health/pandemics have increased. There are virtually no plans or exit strategies for climate refugees or for destinations with increased settlement due to climate change. The good things happening include more organized and cooperatively learning and action by local communities and Indigenous Peoples. In fact, during a long Covid crisis many Indigenous communities shut their borders to tourism not only to lessen the impact of outsiders but to focus more on local traditions and sustainability.