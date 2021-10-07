Wyoming Links

Wyoming flag
What would locals like others know about Wyoming? Presenting relevant links in a somewhat random fashion:
Recommended Listening
Wyoming Tribes To Bring High Speed Internet To Their Reservation – Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho Tribes have started their own telecommunications business to bring broadband connectivity to their reservation
Wildlife Friendlier Fences
Wyoming Landowner’s Handbook to Fences and Wildlife (PDF) – Wyoming Wildlife Foundation
Fence designs accommodate wildlife but keep livestock in (PDF) – University of Wyoming
Wyoming Parks
nps.gov/state/wy/index.ht
Grand Teton National Park
Grand Teton National Park – Facebook – Flickr – YouTube – @GrandTetonNPS
Wikipedia
wyoparks.org – @WyoStateParks
Wyoming’s 12 fantastic state parks, 21 historic sites, trails galore!
http://www.wyomingbusinessreport.com/national-parks-boost-wyoming-economy-1-1b
Medicine Wheel / Medicine Mountain
http://wyoshpo.state.wy.us/index.php/programs/national-register/wyoming-listings/view-full-list/411-medicine-wheel-medicine-mountain-national-historic-landmark
https://sacredland.org/medicine-wheel-united-states
Wikipedia
Wyoming State Historic Preservation Office
wyoshpo.state.wy.us
facebook.com/WYSHPO
Elsewhere on the Web
University of Wyoming
Casper
visitcasper.com
caspermuseums.org
Casper Star-Tribune – @cstribune
Wikipedia
Cody
oldtrailtown.org
Jackson Hole
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEpDjqeFIGTqHwk-uULx72Q/videos
“Jackson Hole Town Square”
http://www.avclub.com/article/people-cant-tear-themselves-away-livestream-wyomin-242485
Pine Dale
visitpinedale.org
@BLMWyoming
@DevilsTowerNM
BLM Wyoming
BLM Wyoming manages more than 17 million acres of public land in Wyoming. In addition to supporting world-class wildlife and recreation resources, BLM Wyoming-administered public lands contain exceptional energy and mineral resources, which are crucial to the nation. In fiscal year 2017, the diverse activities authorized on BLM Wyoming-managed lands generated $18.4 billion in economic output across the state. This economic activity supported 76,400 jobs and more than $5 billion in labor income within the State of Wyoming.
blm.gov/wyoming – Cotton Creek
Facebook
Flickr
YouTube
@BLMWyoming
Ryan (Prospect) Hill Interpretive Area
Videos
Wikipedia
Wyoming
Great Divide Basin
Parks
Planeta.com