Photo: Steve Bridger, Serpent Walk

One does not usually associate jungle with concrete.

Located in the Huasteca region of San Luis Potosi, Xilitla’s surrealist sculpture garden, Las Pozas.was constructed by Scotland native Edward James, who invested more than 25 years in developing the estate. Currently closed to the public due to COVID19, the estate is managed by Fundación Pedro y Elena Hernández

Edward James made friends with noted artists of the time — Pablo Picasso, Luis Buñuel, Max Ernst, Salvador Dali, and René Magritte. Even after James’ death, his estate remains a work-in-progress.

Using concrete to fashion out-of-the-ordinary sculptures, he built his home in the middle of a forest. Only opened to the public in the mid-’90s, the site remains an out-of-the-way attraction ideal for lovers of art, nature and the absurd.

The buildings have creative names: ‘The House with Three Stories that Might be Five’ and ‘The Temple of the Ducks’ and ‘The House Destined to be a Cinema.’

Staircases soar nowhere. The entire project is a work under construction and never completed.

Xilitla is located 40 miles south of Ciudad Valles in the state of San Luis Potosi.

Nearby: Sótano de Golondrinas.

TIP — The Huasteca is known for excellent cuisine. One example is the watermelon-sized tamale called a zacahuil, stuffed with pork and chicken, cascabel chile and served in papatla leaves (similar to banana leaves)

