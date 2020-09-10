Photo: Kirk K

Wikipedia: Xōchipilli [ʃu˕ːt͡ʃiˈpiɬːi] is the god of art, games, dance, flowers, and song in Aztec mythology. His name contains the Nahuatl words xōchitl (“flower”) and pilli (either “prince” or “child”) and hence means “flower prince”. As the patron of writing and painting, he was called Chicomexōchitl the “Seven-flower”, but he could also be referred to as Macuilxōchitl “Five-flower”.

Xochipilli, el señor de las flores

The greatness of the ancient Chalco sculpture tradition was materialized in a set of volcanic stone on the slopes of Iztaccíhuatl that embodies the attributes of one of the most revered deities in the south of the basin of Mexico, a lacustrine and chinampera region that with its fertile landscape celebrated the fertility of the whole land. Its bearing, color and dress speak of the sacred, the sun, the earth and life; of the unfathomable complexity of the splendorous Mexica universe.The catalog “Xochipilli, the lord of the flowers” gives a detailed account of the characteristics of this sculpture, which was the subject of an exhibition at the National Museum of Anthropology.

