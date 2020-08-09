Photo: Ministerio Ambiente Ecuador
Yasuni National Park (Spanish: Parque Nacional Yasuní) is in Ecuador with an area of 9,820 km2 between the Napo and Curaray rivers in Napo and Pastaza provinces in Amazonian Ecuador.
The national park lies within the Napo moist forests ecoregion and is primarily rainforest. The park is about 250 kilometers from Quito and was designated a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in 1989. It is within the ancestral territory of the Huaorani.
Francisco Dousdebes — creo que la lectura y entendimiento del proyecto en internet is a must antes de entender la queja. La pagina tiene una amplia descripcion. Pero el tema es bien sencillo: los paises inversionistas, que son los que ponen el dinero para evitar la extraccion del petroleo, necesitan garantias del modo y la forma para dos cosas: primero, como se va a evitar la extraccion economica del petroleo bajo tierra (para esto es el fideicomiso lo cual es una figura financiera), y segundo, la garantia de que esos valores van a ser utilizados en proyectos que beneficien a las comunidades amazonicas (como el desarrollo de energias alternativas), proyectos de desarrollo local (que permiten proteger el habitat del bosque amazonico, incluyendo el ecoturismo), y destinando fondos para el manejo de las areas protegidas de Ecuador mas sensibles (Sangay, Cayambe-Coca, Podocarpues, etc). Los certificados deben ser redeemable, y por lo tanto en el evento que Ecuador decida usar el petroleo, el dinero debe retornar a quienes lo han invertido. Aparentemente, al gobierno no le gusto el modelo de tener que devolver el dinero, si no hay cumplimiento de la promesa o algo que implique pay back si no cumples. Those who were leading the initiative are people with an extensive degree of experience, not only in natural resources management, but in public office & administration, and know how well scrutinized international funding needs to be. Such seriousness requires a “black or white” philosophy. No room for grises or miti-miti’s. Yasuni ITT could be the most influential project in environmentally-sensitive areas, and a model for the World.
