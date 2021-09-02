home Australia, Indigenous Yindjibarndi

Yindjibarndi are an Aboriginal Australian people of the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

Recommended Listening

The long battle over Yindjibarndi land in the Pilbara – When Yindjibarndi leader Michael Woodley said ‘no’ to Andrew Forrest’s proposal for his company FMG to mine on Yindjibarndi land, it led to a legal tussle that went on for 12 years. FMG’s tactics in the battle irrevocably split the community and led to the destruction of many heritages sites. The High Court’s acknowledgement of the Yindjibarndi Native Title claim over the land opens up the door for them to sue FMG for compensation. Guests: Michael Woodley, CEO of the Yindjibarndi Aboriginal Corporation and Paul Cleary author of Title Fight: How the Yindjibarndi battled and defeated a mining giant. Published by Black Inc

