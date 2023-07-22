Planeta.com

Yosemite National Park

Photo: Tsai Project, Half Dome (Some rights reserved)

Spotlight on Yosemite National Park, a land called “Ahwahnee” (“big mouth”) by the Ahwahnechee people.

The park park that covers more than 750,000 acres in the Sierra Nevada and is staffed by 1,200 park service employees and about 1,700 hospitality business workers. The number of Yosemite visitors has increased from 3 million in 1986 to more than 5 million in 2016.

Google Maps

Headlines
Yosemite rangers give the green light for hikers to knock down cairns
‘No one has any fun’: Yosemite visitors beg for return of reservation system
With no reservation system in peak season, Yosemite is slammed
Wildfire near Yosemite National Park explodes in size – AP
Yosemite’s Mariposa Grove will survive Washburn Fire, says park’s forest ecologist – SF Gate
Update: Washburn Fire in Yosemite National Park tops 2,000 acres as hotter weather looms – Fresno Bee
Yosemite wildfire doubles in size as crews work to safeguard giant sequoias – PBS
Washburn Fire – Public Community Meeting 7/11/2022

February Firefall

The annual ‘Firefall’ at Horsetail Falls is one of the park’s most amazing spectacles and attracts thousands of visitors each year. This happens in mid to late February when the setting sun hits the waterfall at just at the right angle to create a glowing orange and red sight, like a waterfall of fire.

Features

Yosemite’s Mariposa Grove

