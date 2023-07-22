Photo: Tsai Project, Half Dome (Some rights reserved)

Spotlight on Yosemite National Park, a land called “Ahwahnee” (“big mouth”) by the Ahwahnechee people.

The park park that covers more than 750,000 acres in the Sierra Nevada and is staffed by 1,200 park service employees and about 1,700 hospitality business workers. The number of Yosemite visitors has increased from 3 million in 1986 to more than 5 million in 2016.

February Firefall

The annual ‘Firefall’ at Horsetail Falls is one of the park’s most amazing spectacles and attracts thousands of visitors each year. This happens in mid to late February when the setting sun hits the waterfall at just at the right angle to create a glowing orange and red sight, like a waterfall of fire.

Features

