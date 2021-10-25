Logo

Among our many faves of which to express gratitude to video creators and sponsors are a mix of specialized channels providing insightful takes on conservation and tourism, culture and language revitalization, sky-high drone coverage, and real-time proceedings from government events.

What stands out is the ability not just to watch but also to comment and to embed videos. Kudos to all of the following:

Our YouTube Faves

Music: Blandas y Tlayudas Band, Cat Empire

Mexico: CORTV, El Foco, INAH TV, Normal Mexican Guy

Wildlife fans: Nature Track, Royal Cam

Slow Travel: 4K Walk …

Tourism-focused videos kudos to Enrique Cabanilla, Marlene Ehrenberg, Freya Higgins-Desbiolles

City-park focused videos: Walk in the Park With Gil

South Africa-focused videos: Coffeebeans Routes

Indigenous languages international decade: Bëni Xidza, Dizhsa Nabani, Kumoontun

Hungry for guided DIY creativity? Let’s make art

Science? Space Time with Stuart Gary

Locally, Clark County, KCLV Channel 2, RTC Southern Nevada, Raiders

Culture and nature fans, UNESCO

Sports fans, Las Vegas’ NFL Raiders offer raw, real-time press conferences and highlight reels

Nixon’s the one created and starring Harry Shearer

Embedded Tweets

Recommending the Spanish-language videos from @ecabanilla – a master class in Ecuadorian culture and people = Recomendar los videos en español de @ecabanilla – una clase magistral sobre la cultura y la gente ecuatorianas.

📺 https://t.co/9MD4ZiCmkH pic.twitter.com/ELswpRAl22 — planetanews (@planetanews) March 5, 2021

