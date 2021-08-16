YouTube Faves

Logo

Among our many faves of which I express gratitude and thanks to the video creators and hosts are a number of specialized channels providing innovative and insightful takes on conservation and tourism, culture and language revitalization, sky-high drone coverage and real-time proceedings from UN events.

For September’s World Tourism Day, Planeta.com will spotlight the YouTube channels that provide virtual tours, walking and biking tours, and in-depth dialogue and conversation.

Faves on YouTube:

Music: Blandas y Tlayudas Band, Cat Empire

Mexico: CORTV, El Foco, INAH TV, Normal Mexican Guy

Wildlife fans: Nature Track, Royal Cam

Slow Travel: 4K Walk …

Tourism-focused videos kudos to Enrique Cabanilla, Marlene Ehrenberg

Indigenous languages international decade: Bëni Xidza, Dizhsa Nabani, Kumoontun

Hungry for guided DIY creativity? Let’s make art

Science? Space Time with Stuart Gary

Locally, Clark County, KCLV Channel 2, RTC Southern Nevada, Raiders

Culture and nature nerds, UNESCO

Nixon’s the one created and starring Harry Shearer

Enrique Cabanilla

Recommending the Spanish-language videos from @ecabanilla – a master class in Ecuadorian culture and people = Recomendar los videos en español de @ecabanilla – una clase magistral sobre la cultura y la gente ecuatorianas.

📺 https://t.co/9MD4ZiCmkH pic.twitter.com/ELswpRAl22 — planetanews (@planetanews) March 5, 2021

