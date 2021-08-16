YouTube Faves

Logo
Among our many faves of which I express gratitude and thanks to the video creators and hosts are a number of specialized channels providing innovative and insightful takes on conservation and tourism, culture and language revitalization, sky-high drone coverage and real-time proceedings from UN events.
For September’s World Tourism Day, Planeta.com will spotlight the YouTube channels that provide virtual tours, walking and biking tours, and in-depth dialogue and conversation.
Faves on YouTube:
Music: Blandas y Tlayudas Band, Cat Empire
Mexico: CORTV, El Foco, INAH TV, Normal Mexican Guy
Wildlife fans: Nature Track, Royal Cam
Slow Travel: 4K Walk …
Tourism-focused videos kudos to Enrique Cabanilla, Marlene Ehrenberg
Indigenous languages international decade: Bëni Xidza, Dizhsa Nabani, Kumoontun
Hungry for guided DIY creativity? Let’s make art
Science? Space Time with Stuart Gary
Locally, Clark County, KCLV Channel 2, RTC Southern Nevada, Raiders
Culture and nature nerds, UNESCO
Nixon’s the one created and starring Harry Shearer
Enrique Cabanilla
