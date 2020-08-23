Indigenous Peoples: Zapotec

Zapotecs are an Indigenous group in Oaxaca with an incredible breadth and depth of culture. There are about 100 variations of the language. This page feature working notes on Zapotec culture, including language, traditional dance, and food.

As a language, Zapotec is a group of languages spoken principally in Oaxaca, and also parts of Veracruz and Puebla. There has been a migration of Zapotec-speakers now living in Mexico City and also parts of the USA (particularly California).

@DizhSa: Zapotec is not a single language is a family of languages In each variation we have a name for the language we speak i.e. I speak Dizhsa, some places in Sierra Norte they speak Dill Xhon, Isthmus Dixhaza and some people in the Sierra Sur they speak Di’zhke. Think of Zapotec as the Romance languages, we don’t say we speak Romance Language, we say we speak Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, French, or Romanian! (source)

Bëni Xidza

