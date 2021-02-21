Indigenous Peoples: Zapotec
Zapotecs are an Indigenous group in Oaxaca with an incredible breadth and depth of culture. There are about 100 variations of the language. This page feature working notes on Zapotec culture, including language, traditional dance, and food.
As a language, Zapotec is a group of languages spoken principally in Oaxaca, and also parts of Veracruz and Puebla. There has been a migration of Zapotec-speakers now living in Mexico City and also parts of the USA (particularly California).
Irma Pineda leyendo poemas en Zapoteco y español – Diidxazá
Also: Endangered Language, Four Poems in Isthmus Zapotec and Spanish by Irma Pineda
Revitalización y fortalecimiento del Zapoteco
Relato de un zapoteco en proceso de aculturación – Ignacio Reyes Ruiz
Zapotec Talking Dictionary – Swarthmore
TuxTyping dedizh diiste / TuxTyping en Zapoteco
Los Angeles immigrant community pushes to keep Zapotec language alive
Indigenous Voices in Pedagogical Materials: Zapotec Number Systems and Indigenous Epistemologies, Post 2
Zapotecan Languages – Oxford
@DizhSa: Zapotec is not a single language is a family of languages In each variation we have a name for the language we speak i.e. I speak Dizhsa, some places in Sierra Norte they speak Dill Xhon, Isthmus Dixhaza and some people in the Sierra Sur they speak Di’zhke. Think of Zapotec as the Romance languages, we don’t say we speak Romance Language, we say we speak Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, French, or Romanian! (source)
Janet Chávez Santiago: The Teotitlán del Valle Talking Dictionary
