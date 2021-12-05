home USA Zion National Park Links

Zion National Park Links

By Guest Contributor   Posted in USA
Posted on
Photo

What would locals like others know about Zion National Park? Presenting relevant links in a somewhat random fashion:

Headlines
Zion National Park’s Angels Landing transitions to lottery amid safety, overtourism concerns
Diane Regas: You’ll never see another ‘No trespassing’ sign on the Zion Narrows trail. Here’s why that matters@sltrib @DianeRegas @tpl_org
Husband-wife team building tiny home oasis near Zion National Park
Popular Zion National Park Trails Closed Indefinitely After Rockslide – KUER
Explore: Scenic access to ancient rock writing; Santa Clara River Reserve
Tourism office to use ‘Zion’ name while promoting alternatives to national park
Zion National Park closures: What to know about trails, overcrowding before you go (2019)
Flooding causes damage, closes roads and trails at Zion National Park – KUTV (2018)
https://petapixel.com/2018/01/16/zion-national-park-bans-tripods-photography-workshops/
https://knpr.org/knpr/2017-07/are-changes-coming-zion-national-park
http://www.stgeorgeutah.com/news/archive/2017/07/20/raw-this-is-how-springdale-is-strongly-leaning-to-resolve-overflow-parking-from-zion-national-park
http://www.sltrib.com/home/5422854-155/from-counting-springs-to-relocating-bighorns
https://www.stgeorgeutah.com/news/archive/2017/06/04/raw-kolob-canyons-day-legends-and-stories-of-zion-national-parks-most-accessible-section
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2017/jun/07/zion-national-park-utah-governor-drilling
Oil, gas leases near Zion National Park; BLM announces decision – St George News
zion-national-park-road-less-traveled
Three Zion National Park groups celebrate merger – The Independent | SUindependent.com
http://www.sltrib.com/home/4909718-155/blm-delays-oil-drilling-leases-near-zion
http://kutv.com/news/local/zion-national-park-crews-use-new-innovative-way-to-quicken-rock-slide-clean-up
http://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/rock-slide-closes-2-miles-of-zion-national-park-scenic-drive/ar-AAlRRk7
http://www.sltrib.com/home/4765776-155/utahs-zion-national-park-so-popular
http://www.takepart.com/article/2016/12/12/zion-national-park-being-loved-death
http://outbounding.org/articles/view/is-zion-national-park-being-loved-to-death
http://ngtnews.com/nrel-evaluates-propane-to-electricity-shuttle-conversion-at-zion-national-park
http://suindependent.com/zion-national-park-shuttle-service-transportation-problems
Zion highway closed after major rock fall
after-decade-long-fight-small-utah-town springdale-repeals-chain-restaurant-ban
Bicycle Stories: Seeing an Old Friend, Making a New Friend at Zion @BicycleManSnel @ZionNPS
Plastic-water-bottle-ban-in-Zion-threatened-by-pending-legislation
Tourism Created $175.5 Million in Economic Benefit in 2013
Zion National Park Searching For Better Way To Manage Desert Bighorn Sheep
‘Paving the Way to Zion’ recounts park’s early days
Would You Love Zion If It Were Called Mukuntuweap?

Visitor User Management
http://parkplanning.nps.gov/shortparklink.cfm?parkCode=zion
Zion National Park considers reservation system for entry
Website issue leads to extension of public comment on Zion visitor use management plan

Downloading Info
Downloading the Zion Information Guide iOS

Shuttle

Virtual Shuttle Tour

Management Plans

http://www.nps.gov/zion/parknews/vr_mngt_plan_comment.htm
http://parkplanning.nps.gov/projectHome.cfm?projectID=32068

Key Links
http://www.nps.gov/zion
http://www.nps.gov/zion/planyourvisit/ranger-led-activities.htm
http://www.nps.gov/zion/planyourvisit/wildernesspermitinfo.htm

Shuttle Service
https://www.nps.gov/zion/learn/news/shuttle-service-operations-updates-for-zion-national-park.htm

Forecast
Current conditions at St George Municipal Airport (KSGU)

National Park
http://www.nps.gov/zion/parkmgmt
http://www.nps.gov/zion
http://www.twitter.com/zionnps
http://www.flickr.com/zionnps
http://www.youtube.com/npszion
https://www.facebook.com/zionnps

Human History Museum
http://www.nps.gov/zion/historyculture/zion-human-history-museum.htm
http://www.lonelyplanet.com/usa/southwest/zion-national-park/sights/museum/zion-human-history

Flickr
zion nps
Zion National Park – Planeta

Flickr Groups
Zion National Park
Zion National Park Photos
https://www.flickr.com/groups/zionnps
Kolob Canyons, Zion National Park

TripAdvisor
http://www.tripadvisor.com/Tourism-g143057-Zion_National_Park_Utah-Vacations.html

YouTube
http://www.youtube.com/npszion

Key facts
229-square-mile park

Zion National Park is 160 miles northeast of Las Vegas and 300 miles south of Salt Lake City. The park has two entrances, the main Zion Canyon entrance in Springdale and the Kolub Canyon entrance 45 miles north.

Scattering of Ashes
https://www.nps.gov/zion/planyourvisit/scattering-of-ashes.htm

Question: Would you travel to Mukuntuweap National Park? = ¿Te viajar al Parque Nacional Mukuntuweap?

Indigenous Cultures
http://www.nps.gov/zion/historyculture/people.htm
http://www.nps.gov/zion/historyculture/past-peoples-of-zion-national-park.htm
http://www.bluecorncomics.com/2007/07/indian-lore-at-zion.html

Markets
zionharvest.orgFacebook

Elsewhere on the Web
http://www.nationalparkstraveler.com/node/12223
http://www.protectedplanet.net/sites/Zion_National_Park_Nps–2
http://citrusmilo.com/zionguide/recommend.cfm
https://www.stgeorgeutah.com
https://greaterzion.com@GreaterZionUtah

Zion Natural History Associationhttps://www.facebook.com/ZionNaturalHistory

Zion Canyon Field Institute
Zion National Park Foundation

https://modernhiker.com/park/zion-national-park

Where to eat
Springdale – Bit and SpurFacebook
The Zion Pizza and Noodle Co
Springdale Fruit Company and Market
Flanigan’s Inn and Restaurant
Oscar’shttps://www.facebook.com/pages/Oscars-Cafe-Zion-Canyon-Utah/168861163157096

Where to stay
https://www.ihg.com/holidayinnexpress/hotels/us/en/springdale/sgusd/hoteldetail

http://www.laquintazionparkspringdale.comTripAdvisor
http://www.zmr.com

On the east side of the park …
orderville utah, mount carmel utah, kenob

Zion Ponderosa Ranch Resorthttps://twitter.com/ZionPonderosa
https://www.facebook.com/ZionPonderosa

https://www.vrbo.com/vacation-rentals/usa/utah/orderville

Tourism Portals
Greater Zion Convention and Tourism Office
https://greaterzion.com
https://www.facebook.com/GreaterZionUtah
YouTube
@greaterzionutah

Travel
Zion Rock & Mountain Guides
Zion Cycles
Zion Outdoor Store
Zion Natural History Association
East Zion Tourism Council

Trails
http://www.citrusmilo.com/zionguide
http://www.atozion.com

Geology
Zion National Park is famous for its Navajo sandstone walls that tower above the Virgin River.

Zion Canyon runs 15 miles long and up to half a mile deep

Flora
The bloom of the sacred datura (also called moon lily or moon flower) is often seen throughout the park in the summer. This familiar looking plant is a member of the family Solanaceae, a close relative of the tomato, potato, and eggplant. However, unlike some of the other edible plants in this family, every part of the datura is poisonous. Look for the datura’s beautiful bloom in the early evening and at night when its flower unfurls. By noon the next day, it will typically be closed.

Wildlife
Mule deer are named for their mule-like ears, a great adaptation for living in the desert. Large ears not only help them hear exceptionally well, but they serve as a cooling system. – http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hCwbeUtyW1E

ShutDown (2013)
http://www.cnn.com/2013/10/11/us/utah-parks-reopen
http://www.stgeorgeutah.com/news/archive/2013/10/01/mgk-shutdown-zion-national-park-closes-else-affected
http://www.sltrib.com/sltrib/politics/56945670-90/zion-park-national-rangers.html.csp

Certification
http://www.greenseal.org/GreenBusiness/Standards.aspx?vid=ViewStandardDetail&cid=0&sid=19
https://twitter.com/ZionNPS/status/264100427774181376/photo/1

Canyon Overlook Trail
https://www.tripadvisor.com/Attraction_Review-g143057-d208378-Reviews-Canyon_Overlook_Trail-Zion_National_Park_Utah.html

Embedded Tweets

Wikipedia
Paiute
Great Basin
Zion national park

Planeta.com

Zion National Park
Wild USA
Great Basin
Utah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.