home Communication, Social Web Zoom

Zoom

By Guest Contributor   Posted in Communication Social Web
Posted on
Photo

Zoom = to move or travel quickly

Also: an app

Making the most of the social web, we are seeking your tips on making the most of real-time video calls. Where is the conversation? Everywhere! Are you using Duo, Facetime, Facebook Messenger, Houseparty, Skype, Whatsapp, or Zoom? We explore this in depth:

Key Links
zoom.us
schedule
marketplace
local recordings
blog
download

Essay

Anticipation

Nothing is as dispiriting as being shut out of a Zoom room and waiting to be pinged an invite.

Translating: Can you Zoom on all your devices?
Spanish: ¿Puedes hacer zoom en todos tus dispositivos?
French: Pouvez-vous zoomer sur tous vos appareils?

Buzzword Bingo
Apps – Chats – Collaboration – Contacts – Encryption – Freemium – Gallery – Home – Meetings – Mute – Pricing – Schedule – Screen – Share – Video – Video Conference – Virtual Background – Virtual Conference – Waiting Room – ZoomZoom RoomZoombombing

Features

Zoom Room
Zoom Yahtzee

Planeta.com

Zoom Links
Apps
Buzzword Bingo 2020
Phone Call
Where is the conversation?
What are the conversations we need to be having?
Digital Literacy Quiz

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.