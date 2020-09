Photo: Ken Lund

Arizona State Museum – statemuseum.arizona.edu – established in 1893, is the oldest and largest anthropological research museum in the U.S. Southwest.

2020: The galleries, museum store, and library remain temporarily closed to the public. There is not yet a re-opening date.

Location: 1013 E University Blvd, Tucson

