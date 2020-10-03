National Fossil Day Poster

National Fossil Day is an annual celebration held to highlight the scientific and educational value of paleontology and the importance of preserving fossils for future generations.

Join paleontologists, educators, and students in fossil-related events and activities across the country in parks, classrooms, and online during National Fossil Day.

In 2020 National Fossil Day takes place October 14 in the USA. Hashtag: #NationalFossilDay

Spotlight on Guadalupe Mountains National Park

Background

National Fossil Day was established in the United States to promote the scientific and educational values of fossils. It was first held on October 13, 2010, during Earth Science Week. The National Park Service and over 270 partners, including museums, institutions, organizations and other groups, joined together to educate the public about the value of fossils. Hundreds of activities were hosted across the United States aimed at improving public understanding of the world’s fossil heritage.

Each year a new educational National Fossil Day logo is created and announced in mid-January on the event website, depicting a prehistoric organism.

Mission: National Fossil Day is a celebration organized by the National Park Service to promote public awareness and stewardship of fossils, as well as to foster a greater appreciation of their scientific and educational values.

Objectives: National Fossil Day events, resources and initiatives will:

Celebrate the wonderful diversity of fossils as clues for understanding the history of life, past climates, and ancient landscapes;

Promote the understanding that fossils are non-renewable resources and the importance of preserving fossils for future generations;

Highlight the science-based management of fossils on public lands; Encourage paleontologists to participate in outreach activities at local schools, parks, museums and similar settings throughout the United States;

Establish partnerships between professional organizations, government agencies and other groups to promote the scientific and educational values of fossils;

Develop a media strategy for consistent and positive messaging which promotes the objectives of National Fossil Day;

Promote awareness of the paleontological resources, programs, services, and expertise of the National Park Service.

