10 • October • Octubre

Photo: Joshua Trees
What’s on the calendar in October? There’s Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta – Earth Science Week – Nethui – Halloween – Native American Day – Indigenous Peoples Day – Archaeology Day – Nevada Day – National Fossil Day – Nevada Day – World Food Day – Open Access Week, and those are some of the evergreen events.
Plus, we are still celebrating Oktoberfest, which began mid-September.
October 4 World Animal Day
October 12 World Hospice and Palliative Care Day
October 16 National Ride To Work Day (Australia)
October 16 World Food Day
October 17 National Fossil Day
October 20 World Statistics Day
October 22 World Wombat Day
October 24 UN Day
October 27 World Day for Audiovisual Heritage
Check out the World Day for Audiovisual Heritage and the Memory of the World Programme
http://britishlibrary.typepad.co.uk/sound-and-vision/2013/10/world-day-for-audiovisual-heritage.html
October 31 Halloween
Floating Dates
First week in October
Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta
Second full week in October
Earth Science Week
Since October 1998, the American Geosciences Institute has organized this national and international event to help the public gain a better understanding and appreciation for the Earth Sciences and to encourage stewardship of the Earth.
Second Monday in October Indigenous Peoples Day
https://www.planeta.com/indigenous-peoples-day
Second Monday of October Thanksgiving (Canada)
L’Action de grâce
Second Monday of October Native American Day (USA)
Second Friday in October World Egg Day
Think egg
́La Journée mondiale de l’Œuf (French)
Día Mundial del Huevo (Spanish)
Der Welt‐Eiertag (German)
Third Saturday in October International Archaeology Day
http://www.archaeological.org/archaeologyday/about
http://www.archaeological.org/archaeologyday
Last Friday in October Nevada Day
Last full week of October Open Access Week is an annual scholarly event which takes place during the last full week of October in a multitude of locations both on- and offline around the world. Activities include talks, webinars and public workshops of open access.
October
