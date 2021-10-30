home Celebrations, USA Nevada Day

Nevada Day

Nevada Flag

As of 2000, Nevada Day is celebrated on the last Friday in October. Nevada’s libraries and other state offices are closed. 2021 Nevada Day is Friday, October 29. Please note that traditionalists celebrate on / complain that it is no longer …. October 31, Halloween.

History
Nevada Day commemorates Nevada’s frontier legacy and its entry into the Union as the 36th state on October 31 in 1864. With the passage of AB396 by the 1997 Nevada State Legislature, Nevada voters, on November 3, 1998 advised the 1999 legislature they wanted to celebrate Nevada Day on the “last” Friday in October beginning in 2000. The legislature, after much heated debate, complied.

Headlines
Nevada Day Treasure Hunt kicks off – Nevada Appeal

Elsewhere on the Web
nevadaday.visitcarsoncity.com

Headlines
Nevada Day is Always October 31 in Our Hearts
Southern Nevadans no longer feel left out

Recommended Listening
Things You May or May Not Know About Nevada

NevadaDayPowWow
Nevada State Museum

@nsmlv
@HistoryNevada

Wikipedia
Nevada Day

Planeta.com

Nevada
Nevada Links
10 • October • Octubre
Friday

