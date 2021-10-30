Nevada Flag

As of 2000, Nevada Day is celebrated on the last Friday in October. Nevada’s libraries and other state offices are closed. 2021 Nevada Day is Friday, October 29. Please note that traditionalists celebrate on / complain that it is no longer …. October 31, Halloween.

Nevada Day commemorates Nevada’s frontier legacy and its entry into the Union as the 36th state on October 31 in 1864. With the passage of AB396 by the 1997 Nevada State Legislature, Nevada voters, on November 3, 1998 advised the 1999 legislature they wanted to celebrate Nevada Day on the “last” Friday in October beginning in 2000. The legislature, after much heated debate, complied.

Nevada Day, how it came to be and what makes it so unique. Shery Hayes-Zorn from the Nevada Historical Society shares the story with Jackie Valley and Joey Lovato on the IndyMatters podcast: https://t.co/1dGEubHQxe#NVMuseums #RenoTahoe #Nevada #CarsonCity @TheNVIndy pic.twitter.com/JJDbRDBXJh — Nevada Museums (@NVMuseums) October 27, 2021

Didn't make it into our roundup, but @SteveYeagerNV's bill changing the legal holiday for Nevada Day to Oct. 31 (currently observed last Friday in October) failed to make it past the first #nvleg committee deadline. 💀 pic.twitter.com/h6G20FFYyn — Riley Snyder (@RileySnyder) April 14, 2021

Nevada became 36th US state on Oct 31, 1864. The 36 star US Flag became official on Jul 4, 1865 (though others were made in the interim). https://t.co/ZoHcWdeiJy https://t.co/N3X8LOVH5a

Note: A 37 star flag replaced it on Jul 4, 1867. pic.twitter.com/zfOcMl7o9h — HISTORY:nevada (@HistoryNevada) July 4, 2019

On this #NevadaDay (observed), what follows is a celebration of our amazing @NVStateParks. I had the pleasure to visit all 22 of them in a tad over 9 weeks. Read on to re-live the experience with me. @TravelNevada #BattleBorn #HomeMeansNevada #NVLeg #SteveInParks #DFMI pic.twitter.com/NHUFb8Nq0Z — Steve Yeager (@SteveYeagerNV) October 25, 2019

Reminder: Our libraries will be closed for #NevadaDay tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/QmSbtFs0ex — Henderson Libraries (@hendersonlibs) October 24, 2019

Celebrate #NevadaDay Weekend at the 2019 Beatty Days! It's a jam-packed three days of events for all ages, exhibits, Old West re-enactments and shootouts, live music and more! #NevadaSilverTrails #NST (📷: https://t.co/xm9223t7AY) pic.twitter.com/kSI3zlQvgi — Nevada Silver Trails (@NvSilverTrails) October 22, 2019

