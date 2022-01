Photo: Ron Mader, Huevos al comal (Some rights reserved)

Monday is the day of the week between Sunday and Tuesday.

Wikipedia: The name of Monday is derived from Old English Mōnandæg and Middle English Monenday, originally a translation of Latin dies lunae “day of the Moon.”

Translating: Monday

Spanish: Lunes

Māori: Rāhina

