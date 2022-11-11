Week, Weeks, and Weak Links

Artwork

Week = Seven days

Also see: weekend – weekend off, weekend pass, long weekend

Translating: Week

Spanish: Semana

German: Woche

In Oaxaca, anything worth celebrating deserved at least one week, una semana. There were anticipatory parties to the parties and after parties, extending festivities the way American football takes a one hour game and makes it three hours. I digress. We’re exploring the concept of a week, seven days.

In 2022 early November we are waiting for the final election results, making this more of an Election Week than an Election Day. I have no qualms with stretching out time, savoring these moments, even when they call into play the uncertainties no one likes.

We all fall into personal and community-based calendars, and perhaps extraordinarily so in Oaxaca. A Tuesday market day at the Central de Abasto(s). A Wednesday market in Zaachila. The Friday/Saturday/Sunday Pochote.

In the USA, a Tuesday election – btw, no time off and no community fundraising Australian-style sizzlers either. Election day is a joyous occasion for some, a burning pit in the stomach for others, and few of us equipped with understanding what has just taken place. The ephemeral video campaign ads and time sensitive mailers have not educated us on the plans and process for the next year.

I digress, somewhat as a point of showing I’m not sure what to do with these digressions! Here are the days of the week:

Days of the Week

