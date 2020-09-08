Hashtags

September 7 is Threatened Species Day in Australia. Hashtag: #ThreatenedSpeciesDay

Threatened Species Day is held each year to commemorate the anniversary of the death of the last remaining Tasmanian tiger (also known as the thylacine) at Hobart Zoo in 1936.

It is a time to reflect on what has happened in the past and how to protect threatened species in the future.

The first Threatened Species Day was held in 1996.

Tweets

On Threatened Species Day in Australia, let’s remember that the only way to ensure survival of threatened species is to save, restore and protect habitats and ecosystems. – @ParrotOfTheDay

Embedded Tweets

My entry to the 2020 threatened species bake-off #TSBakeOff @TSCommissioner – A tribute to the work of remote area firefighters to save the last remaining grove of ‘dinosaur trees’ – the Wollemi Pines during the mega Gospers Mountain blaze of summer 19/20 https://t.co/Ofrtmo86Lr pic.twitter.com/BXHtzqlZiB — whalesharkgirl (@WSharkgirl) September 6, 2020

Key Links

Questions

Has Threatened Species Day catalyzed any events, new publications or videos?

Are there any recommended Creative Commons-licensed artwork or photos related to biodiversity and wildlife conservation in Australia?

Do other countries have analog events to Australia’s Threatened Species Day? The USA celebrates Endangered Species Day on May 19

For visitors, are there ways that travel and tourism can benefit ongoing biodiversity conservation?

Resources

Australia’s first Threatened Species Commissioner was appointed in July 2014 to bring a new national focus and effort to secure threatened flora and fauna. Facebook and Twitter – @TSCommissioner

Where has the Australian fritillary gone? – The Australian fritillary butterfly once occurred in coastal regions of south-east Queensland and north-east New South Wales. However, there have not been any verified sightings since 2001. This guide includes information on how to identify the Australian fritillary and where to look for it.

Headlines

Also in September

