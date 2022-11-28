Planeta.com

Global Journal of Practical Ecotourism

Nov 25, 2022
Lingo Cards (Some rights reserved)

Cyber Monday is the Monday after the Thanksgiving holiday in the USA.

Much like Black Friday, Cyber Monday is a catalyst for shopping. Different from Black Friday, Cyber Monday focuses online sales. Hashtag: #cybermonday

Planeta.com celebrates the day to update some of our commercial features including New Titles and New Music. We also spotlight some of our friends around the world by featuring their original videos, photos and announcements. Behind the scenes, we’re looking at the deals for tablets.

Some History
The term was coined by Ellen Davis and Scott Silverman, and made its debut on November 28, 2005 in a Shop.org press release entitled “‘Cyber Monday’ Quickly Becoming One of the Biggest Online Shopping Days of the Year.” – Wikipedia

