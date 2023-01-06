Nevada Links

Nevada flag
Vaccine Mandates Crash Into America’s ‘Don’t Tell Me What To Do’ State – Politico
Nevada is on the verge of passing a public option
A showdown in Nevada could determine the future of electric vehicles in the U.S. – Salon
Pro-Sanders forces finally get their revenge – Politico
Nevada DMV further extends driver’s licenses, ID cards renewals amid pandemic
Marijuana poised to overtake mining in state tax revenue – Nevada Current
This is the loneliest road in America – National Geographic
Nevada Humanities
Nevada Humanities’ ‘Why It Matters’ series explores how we participate in civil society
Online Nevada Encyclopedia is a multimedia resource produced by Nevada Humanities that incorporates articles, images, and interactive media to explore the landscape, people, and events that have shaped the Silver State’s politics, economy and culture.
Performing in the Dark: The Sudden Disappearance of Live Entertainment
Ongoing event
Las Vegas’ cultural identity and economic well-being is undeniably linked to the performers and stage staff who once spent their days and nights dazzling tourists in intimate performances and big-money productions alike. “Performing in the Dark” is a photojournalism, multi-media exhibition that highlights the sudden disappearance of live entertainment in the Entertainment Capital of the World and captures visions of Las Vegas caught in pandemic.
Earthquakes
Recent Earthquakes in California and Nevada – @SCEC
Nevada Seismological Lab – @NVSeismoLab
Seismic Nevada: Sequence of 60 earthquakes in Sun Valley, Washoe Valley earthquake | University of Nevada, Reno
Earthquake: 4.2 quake hits near Ridgecrest – Los Angeles Times
Incredible videos show California’s biggest earthquake in 20 years rippling across North America – Business Insider
History
Nevada became part of the USA with the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo with Mexico in 1848. Nevada was organized into a territory in 1861 and then became a state in 1864. The state’s motto is Battle Born because Nevada became a state during the Civil War.
National Register of Historic Places listings in Nevada
Nevada Historical Society
Energy
RTC Transportation Summit Aims To Accelerate Silver State’s Greening – Event info
Nevada Electric Highway
Gaming
Highways
Route 95
Route 93
Route 50
Nearby:
Discover Southern Nevada
Nevada Events and Shows
Spotlight on Nevada Grown
Indigenous Cultures
Cultural Guardians – Nevada Magazine
Yerington Paiute Tribe
Nevada Indian Commission
Moapa Paiutes
‘Pah’ is a common suffix or prefix in the Shoshone language, meaning ‘water.’ Roughly, Pahrump = water rock and Tonopah = antelope water.
Duck Valley Indian Reservation
Nevada Rock Art Foundation
Culture
How ‘Home Means Nevada’ came to be written
Nevada Magazine
Free in 2022
Nevada Magazine
Nevada Magazine reinvents for new era, budget cuts
Journalism
Nevada Silver Trails
Geocaching
Nevada Current
Nevada Current – nevadacurrent.com – is a nonprofit online source of political and policy news and commentary. We seek to demonstrate how policies, institutions and systems make life harder for Nevadans than it needs to be; document how things got that way, and; explore what it might take to fix them. The Current is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Current retains editorial independence.
Hugh Jackson
Amargosa
Ash Meadows
Austin
Baker
greatbasinheritage.org/baker-nevada
Battle Mountain
Beatty
Belmont/Manhattan
nevadasilvertrails.com: Manhattan’s closer than you think. From Tonopah, take Highway 6 east, then turn north on State Route 376. Drive about 60 miles, then hang a right on State Route 377. Another dozen miles will put you right on Main Street. In Manhattan, you can sample the life of the old-time prospectors who founded the town in 1850.
Bunkerville
Caliente
Carlin
Delamar
- Delamar Dry Lake – summarized here are the Moapa Band of Paiute Indians
- Delamar Valley Solar DPEIS
- Delamar Valley Ethnographic Analysis
Desert National Wildlife Refuge
The Desert National Wildlife Refuge was established May 20, 1936, and encompasses 1.5 million acres of the diverse Mojave Desert in southern Nevada. It is the largest National Wildlife Refuge in the lower 48 states. Refuge staff work at the Corn Creek Field Station, located approximately 23 miles north of Las Vegas. This is the major access point to the range and can be reached by traveling north on U.S. Highway 95.
fws.gov/desertcomplex – https://www.facebook.com/pages/Friends-of-the-Desert-National-Wildlife-Refuge-Complex/115892088455702
Douglas County
Eureka
Fallon
Fallon is located in the Lahontan Valley, about 60 miles east of Reno, and near the Stillwater Wildlife Refuge, part of the Pacific Flyway and home to hundreds of species of migratory birds. Because of the valley’s high volume of water, the area is often called the “Oasis of Nevada,” and outdoor recreation is abundant in this lush playground.
Nearby: Hidden Cave
Nearby: Grimes Point Archaeological Area
Fernley
Gemfield
Genoa
Gerlach
Goldfield
goldfield-days-salute-town-s-rich-history
Hawthorne
Incline Village
Indian Springs
Jarbidge
Kingston
Nearby: Big Bend State Park
http://parks.nv.gov/parks/big-bend-of-the-colorado-state-recreation-area
Lincoln County
Little Finland
Logandale
Mesquite
80 miles (130 kilometers) northeast of Las Vegas
also see: gold butte
Minden
Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park, a public park preserving Nevada’s ranching history and sharing a family’s story: four generations of love, loss, land, livestock, and the bottom line.
Moapa Valley
– includes the towns of Overton, Logandale, Glendale and Moapa; Valley of Fire
Nelson
Nixon
Overton
Panaca
Panaca was the first permanent settlement in southeastern Nevada
Pioche
Nearby state parks: • Beaver Dam, Cathedral Gorge, Echo Canyon, Kershaw-Ryan, Spring Valley
Primm
Cottonwood Cove
Comstock Lode
Lake
Just north of Reno, Nevada sits a desert lake. Named for tufa formations, Lake is the remnant of the ancient Lake Lahontan that formed in the last Ice Age. At that time Lake Lahontan was an inland sea that covered most of the state of Nevada. Today, Lake is part of the National Scenic Byways Program and the only byway in the country located entirely within a tribal reservation.
In 2010, First Lady Michelle Obama designated Lake as Nevada’s first Preserve America Tribal Community
earthobservatory.nasa.gov/IOTD/view.php?id=46402
The Lake Paiute Tribes’ Reservation is located thirty five miles northeast of Reno, Nevada in a remote desert area located in the counties of Washoe, Lyon, and Storey. The area of the reservation contains 475,000 acres or 742.2 square miles. Out of this acreage approximately 112,000 acres cover the surface of a terminal desert lake, Lake. Lake is one of the most valuable assets of the Tribe and is entirely enclosed within the boundaries of the Reservation. Lake is approximately 15 miles long and 11 miles wide. At its deepest point Lake measures 350 feet.
Rachel
Hiko
Jarbidge
Lagomarsino Canyon
Lovelock
Rhyolite
Ruby Mountains
Sparks
Located in Northern Nevada and neighbors Reno. Proximity to abundant recreation and Lake Tahoe.
If you’re in the Sparks, Nevada area between June and September, you can spot these bats taking off at dusk from under the McCarran Bridge over the Truckee River.
Tonopah
The town of Tonopah was born out of a silver rush, when more than 10,000 people moved in during the early 1900s.
The green-energy based visitors center is located in Tonopah. Located halfway between Las Vegas and Reno on U.S. 95, the center is built of recycled materials and runs entirely on power created by solar panels and a wind generator. Inside the center, visitors learn about renewable energy through detailed displays while also watching it in action. The Tonopah Historic Mining Park on the hillside above the town, offers a chance to explore the actual mines that created this mining juggernaut. Tonopah’s Central Nevada Museum contains displays describing not only local mining history but also other cultural and social aspects of the region. Tonopah’s night skies are considered among the best in the country for stargazing.
Lincoln County
Petroglyphs
Virginia City
original mining town
Washoe County
Bike Washoe – Normalizing the bike in our urban environment and making Washoe County, Nevada a safer and more inclusive cycling community.
https://bikewashoe.org
May is Bike Month
Slow Adventures
Wells
West Wendover
Winnemucca
Winnemucca resides in Humboldt County and is the halfway point between Salt Lake City and San Francisco along Interstate 80 in Cowboy Country. The town has a rich Basque heritage. The town has been occupied since about 1830 when trappers came to the area in search of fur-bearing animals. In 1863 the town was named after Paiute Chief Winnemucca.
Winnemucca is the only town in Nevada named after a Native American
Yerington
Energy
Government
Nevada Government
DMV
Elections
Recycling
Elsewhere
Rockhounding
Southern Nevada Health District
Health
Starting a business
