Nevada Links

Nevada flag

What would locals like others know about Nevada? Presenting relevant links in a somewhat random fashion:

Headlines

Vaccine Mandates Crash Into America’s ‘Don’t Tell Me What To Do’ State – Politico

Nevada is on the verge of passing a public option

A showdown in Nevada could determine the future of electric vehicles in the U.S. – Salon

Pro-Sanders forces finally get their revenge – Politico

Nevada DMV further extends driver’s licenses, ID cards renewals amid pandemic

Marijuana poised to overtake mining in state tax revenue – Nevada Current

This is the loneliest road in America – National Geographic

Nevada Humanities

nevadahumanities.org – Calendar – Facebook – YouTube – @NVHumanities

Nevada Humanities’ ‘Why It Matters’ series explores how we participate in civil society

Online Nevada Encyclopedia is a multimedia resource produced by Nevada Humanities that incorporates articles, images, and interactive media to explore the landscape, people, and events that have shaped the Silver State’s politics, economy and culture.



Performing in the Dark: The Sudden Disappearance of Live Entertainment

Ongoing event

Las Vegas’ cultural identity and economic well-being is undeniably linked to the performers and stage staff who once spent their days and nights dazzling tourists in intimate performances and big-money productions alike. “Performing in the Dark” is a photojournalism, multi-media exhibition that highlights the sudden disappearance of live entertainment in the Entertainment Capital of the World and captures visions of Las Vegas caught in pandemic.

Life's a balancing act these days isn't it? Take a break and join us TONIGHT for a Curator's Talk with @miranda_alam as she delves into "Performing in the Dark: The Sudden Disappearance of Live Entertainment." 7 pm TONIGHT on Zoom. Register now at: https://t.co/L1HBfynYIa. pic.twitter.com/CpRUwVQEKE — Nevada Humanities (@NVHumanities) March 5, 2021

Earthquakes

Recent Earthquakes in California and Nevada – @SCEC

Nevada Seismological Lab – @NVSeismoLab

Seismic Nevada: Sequence of 60 earthquakes in Sun Valley, Washoe Valley earthquake | University of Nevada, Reno

Earthquake: 4.2 quake hits near Ridgecrest – Los Angeles Times

Incredible videos show California’s biggest earthquake in 20 years rippling across North America – Business Insider

YouTube

Las Vegas Sun

nevadadcnr

rtcsnvdotcom

universityofnevada

History

Nevada became part of the USA with the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo with Mexico in 1848. Nevada was organized into a territory in 1861 and then became a state in 1864. The state’s motto is Battle Born because Nevada became a state during the Civil War.

historynevada.com/tw/tiki-index.php – @HistoryNevada

nevadatrivia.com

onlinenevada.org

preservenevada.org

National Register of Historic Places listings in Nevada

National_Register_of_Historic_Places_listings_in_Nevada

National_Register_of_Historic_Places_listings_in_Clark_County,_Nevada

Nevada Historical Society

nvculture.org/historicalsociety

@NVMuseums

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0L8XAwJAb5BHVQ8QQF8E-A/

https://www.facebook.com/Nevada-Historical-Society-222667994385

Energy

RTC Transportation Summit Aims To Accelerate Silver State’s Greening – Event info

Nevada Electric Highway

Gaming

gaming.nv.gov

Highways

Route 95

Route 93

Route 50

The Nevada "Department of Highways" (now known as NDOT) was established by an Act passed by the Nevada Legislature on Mar 23, 1917. https://t.co/10dwRwxxrn https://t.co/UumeBoKZ3Q pic.twitter.com/DRVrbAWhdC — HISTORY:nevada (@HistoryNevada) March 24, 2020

Nearby:

http://theforlornpath.blogspot.com/2012/11/the-devastation-of-cathedral-canyon-and.html

Blogs

http://thedancingtumbleweed.blogspot.mx

http://nevadaw

nevadawild.blogspot.com

Discover Southern Nevada

Nevada Events and Shows

Spotlight on Nevada Grown

mevadagrown.com – @nevadagrown – Facebook

Indigenous Cultures

nic.nv.gov

indiancommission.state.nv.us – indiancommission.state.nv.us/Reports/FY10AnnualReport.pdf

nevadaindianterritory.com – flickr.com –

flickr.com/groups/nevadaindianterritorygroup – facebook

http://travelnevada.com/regions/indian/

Cultural Guardians – Nevada Magazine

Yerington Paiute Tribe

unr.edu/nnap

http://nsla.nevadaculture.org/index.php?option=com_content&task=view&id=652&Itemid=418

http://nevada-history.org/indians.html

August 15, 2009 – Native Nevada

Nevada Indian Commission

Inter Tribal Council of Nevada

washoetribe.us

nevadaindianterritory.com – flickr.com/groups/nevadaindianterritorygroup –

facebook.com/NevadaIndianTerritory – youtube.com/watch?v=excX_T-01Hg

http://travelnevada.com/region/indian.aspx

nevadamagazine.com/issues/archives/2011/06 –

flickr.com/photos/nevada_magazine/collections/72157627008441788

Inter-Tribal Council of Nevada

Northern Paiute

Western_Shoshone

http://stewartindianschool.com –

flickr.com/photos/nevadaindianterritory

youtube.com/watch?v=excX_T-01H

nevadamagazine.com/issues/read/nevada_powwows

rsic.org

http://travelnevada.com/featured-itineraries/northern-nevada-dont-fence-me-in

http://indiancountrytodaymedianetwork.com/2013/05/23/video-nevadas-indian-territory-exhibit-opens-reno-airport-149477

Ancient_Pueblo_Peoples

nevadaappeal.com/news/10038308-113/rupert-president-board-indian

Facts on Famous Indians of Nevada – Nevada Culture

nevadaurbanindians.org/

June Carson City, Stewart Father’s Day Powwow

nevada_powwows

Moapa Paiutes

moapapaiutes.com

8newsnow.com/story/17658532/native-americans-march-to-protest-nevada-coal-plant%20

http://sierraclub.typepad.com/compass/2012/04/southwestern-tribes-lead-march-to-move-beyond-coal.html

‘Pah’ is a common suffix or prefix in the Shoshone language, meaning ‘water.’ Roughly, Pahrump = water rock and Tonopah = antelope water.

Duck Valley Indian Reservation

Shoshone-Paiute_Tribes_of_the_Duck_Valley_Reservation,_Nevada

shopaitribes.org/spt-15

Nevada Rock Art Foundation

nvrockart.org

nvrockart.org/aan_pages/what_is_rar.html

Facebook

nevadasnaps

Nevada Wilderness Project

NevadaMagazine

Nevada-Department-of-Cultural-Affairs

NvDOW

GoldButte

Culture

How ‘Home Means Nevada’ came to be written

Nevada Magazine

Free in 2022

Nevada Magazine – Facebook – @Nevada_Magazine – Flickr

Nevada Magazine reinvents for new era, budget cuts

http://nevadamagazine.com/events-and-shows

http://instagram.com/nevada_magazine

Journalism

@Jlscheid

nahjnevada.weebly.com/blog/nahj-photo-auction

@NAHJNevada

Nevada Silver Trails

nevadasilvertrails.com

Geocaching

nevadageocaching.com

Nevada Current

Nevada Current – nevadacurrent.com – is a nonprofit online source of political and policy news and commentary. We seek to demonstrate how policies, institutions and systems make life harder for Nevadans than it needs to be; document how things got that way, and; explore what it might take to fix them. The Current is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Current retains editorial independence.

Hugh Jackson

Facebook

@NevadaCurrent

Amargosa

amargosavalleynv.com

Ash Meadows

Flying above Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge was amazing!. I can only imagine what it looks like in when the plants green up in the summer. Wow! 😍 pic.twitter.com/Ka5Em9ZWAl — Naomi Fraga, PhD (@naomibot) March 12, 2022

Austin

http://austinnevada.com – http://www.flickr.com/photos/austinnevada

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Austin-Nevada/86236466262

Baker

greatbasinheritage.org/baker-nevada

Great Basin/Baker – TripAdvisor

Wikipedia

Battle Mountain

battlemountaintourism.com

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Battle-Mountain-Civic-Center/130707003624076

flickr.com/photos/battlemountainnevada

Wikipedia

Beatty

beattynevada.org

https://twitter.com/KyleRoerink1/status/1216969145612242944

Urgent rural Nevada food update.



There is a new barbeque establishment in Beatty, Smokin' J's, and it is 100% legit. My traveling companion and I were shocked by how good it was. It has instantly become the best food on 95 from Vegas to Reno. pic.twitter.com/PlGZLB4ZiP — Patrick Donnelly (@BitterWaterBlue) September 21, 2020

Belmont/Manhattan

nevadasilvertrails.com: Manhattan’s closer than you think. From Tonopah, take Highway 6 east, then turn north on State Route 376. Drive about 60 miles, then hang a right on State Route 377. Another dozen miles will put you right on Main Street. In Manhattan, you can sample the life of the old-time prospectors who founded the town in 1850.

Bunkerville

Bunkerville,_Nevada

camelsafari.com

http://mesquitelocalnews.com/2016/01/would-you-like-one-hump-or-two

reviewjournal.com/business/tourism/entrepreneur-plans-camel-tours-near-mesquite

Caliente

lincolncountynevada.com/Lincoln-County-Nevada-Caliente.html

caliente.travelnevada.com

Wikipedia

A new trail in Caliente will help bikers, joggers and the community recreate safer – and connect them from the park to downtown Caliente! Thanks to @NevadaDOT, @DiversifyNevada and so many other partners who are always working for Nevadans’ safety. pic.twitter.com/BtXWmJRca3 — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) July 12, 2022

Carlin

explorecarlinnv.com

Delamar

Delamar,_Nevada

wilderness/eydo_wilderness_fact.Par.81147.File.dat/Delamar%20Mountains%20Wilderness%20Factsheet

blm_programs/wilderness/wilderness_area_information/delmar_mountains_wilderness.html

ghosttowns.com/states/nv/delamar.html

https://www.scribd.com/doc/2404051/197006-Desert-Magazine-1970-June

Desert National Wildlife Refuge

The Desert National Wildlife Refuge was established May 20, 1936, and encompasses 1.5 million acres of the diverse Mojave Desert in southern Nevada. It is the largest National Wildlife Refuge in the lower 48 states. Refuge staff work at the Corn Creek Field Station, located approximately 23 miles north of Las Vegas. This is the major access point to the range and can be reached by traveling north on U.S. Highway 95.

fws.gov/desertcomplex – https://www.facebook.com/pages/Friends-of-the-Desert-National-Wildlife-Refuge-Complex/115892088455702

Douglas County

douglascountynv.gov

Transportation

nevadadot.com – nvroads.com

@nevadadot

Eureka

co.eureka.nv.us

Small town’s heart found in a desert cafe

explore-nevada-s-past-lovely-old-eureka

Fallon

Fallon is located in the Lahontan Valley, about 60 miles east of Reno, and near the Stillwater Wildlife Refuge, part of the Pacific Flyway and home to hundreds of species of migratory birds. Because of the valley’s high volume of water, the area is often called the “Oasis of Nevada,” and outdoor recreation is abundant in this lush playground.

fallontourism.com

churchillcounty.org

Fallon,_Nevada

@CityofFallon

Nearby: Hidden Cave

hiddencave.wordpress.com

Hidden Cave

Nearby: Grimes Point Archaeological Area

visitfallonnevada.com

americantrails.org

blm.gov

Fernley

City of Fernley – @cityoffernley

Fernley,_Nevada

@PonyExpressNV

Gemfield

Happy holidays, exploring Gemfield, Nevada. Hiking through Joshua trees with melting snow from the last big storm—it stuck around a long time. More snow forecast ❄️❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/cFaEooWrI9 — Laura Cunningham (@PaleoLaura) December 25, 2021

Genoa

http://nevadamagazine.com/issues/read/rescuing_the_range

http://www.nature.org/ourinitiatives/regions/northamerica/unitedstates/nevada/placesweprotect/river-fork-ranch.xml

http://www.sierranevadageotourism.org/content/the-nature-conservancys-river-fork-ranch/sie4C5D528BC9D583252

http://www.viamagazine.com/destinations/genoa-nevada-5-things-we-love

Gerlach

Gerlach,_Nevada

wunderground.com

Goldfield

goldfield-days-salute-town-s-rich-history

Goldfield,_Nevada – Wikipedia

goldfieldnevada.org

paging-robin-leach-were-live-fabulous-goldfield

Hawthorne

Wikipedia

Imlay

safehavenwildlife.com

Incline Village

elearningcafes.org – @eLearningCafeIV

Indian Springs

Indian_Springs,_Nevada

Jarbidge

Jarbidge,_Nevada

Jarbidge_Wilderness

http://nevadamagazine.com/issues/read/journey_to_jarbidge

Kingston

nevadaeventsandshows.blogspot.com/2013/06/kingston-days.html

http://kingstonnevada.org

Nearby: Big Bend State Park

http://parks.nv.gov/parks/big-bend-of-the-colorado-state-recreation-area

Lincoln County

@LincolnNV

https://www.facebook.com/lincolncountynevada

http://www.lincolncountynevada.com/

https://www.flickr.com/photos/lincolncountynevada

Little Finland

http://www.nevadamagazine.com/issues/read/little_finland

http://www.atlasobscura.com/places/little-finland

http://annemckinnell.com/2013/04/18/little-finland-nevada

http://www.amusingplanet.com/2012/06/whimsical-rock-formations-at-little.html

Logandale

Wikipedia

ccfair.com

Pomegranate Festival

Mesquite

80 miles (130 kilometers) northeast of Las Vegas

also see: gold butte

Mesquite

mesquitenv.gov – meetings

Virgin_Valley_Heritage_Museum

mesquitecitizen.com

@GoMesquiteNV

records.mesquitenv.gov

thespectrum.com/story/sports/mesquite/2016/01/21/virgin-valley-sports-brief/79119376

mesquitegaming.com – @MesquiteGaming

https://casablancaresort.com – @casablancanv

The City of Mesquite Tech Meeting is tomorrow, 12/3 at 1:30 in City Hall. It is open to the public or stream live at:https://t.co/54JIAmYL1B pic.twitter.com/i3mNOmgRsi — Mesquite Nevada (@GoMesquiteNV) December 2, 2019

Minden

goo.gl/maps/g6jcWQyaMqbfXi2A7

townofminden.com

Positively-Northern-Nevada-Take-trip-back-time-Dangberg-Ranch-Historic-Park-Minden

carsonvalleytimes.com

@dangbergranch

@cvalleytimes

Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park, a public park preserving Nevada’s ranching history and sharing a family’s story: four generations of love, loss, land, livestock, and the bottom line.

https://archive.org/details/DangbergGrace

https://www.hmdb.org/m.asp?m=3191



Moapa Valley

– includes the towns of Overton, Logandale, Glendale and Moapa; Valley of Fire

mvprogress.com

moapavalleychamber.com

Wikipedia

Moapa Valley Revitalization Project – Facebook

moapapaiutes.com – The tribe’s primary business enterprise centers on the Moapa Paiute Travel Plaza, which includes a casino, convenience store, cafe, gas station, and firework store with the largest and most comprehensive selection of fireworks in the West.

Nelson

nevadamagazine.com

eldoradocanyonminetours.com

tripadvisor.com

http://travelnevada.com/discover/tours-and-cruises/eldorado-canyon-and-techatticup-mine-tours

Nixon

Wikipedia

Overton

Wikipedia

Quail Hollow Farm CSA – Community Supported Agriculture

Lost City Museum is located at 721 South Moapa Valley Boulevard, 702-397-2193

Panaca

Panaca was the first permanent settlement in southeastern Nevada

panaca.travelnevada.com

Panaca,_Nevada

http://www.lincolncountynevada.com/Lincoln-County-Nevada-Panaca.html

http://www.mapquest.com/maps?city=Panaca&state=NV

http://energy.nv.gov/uploadedFiles/energynvgov/content/News/Pioneering%20Electrical%20Providers%20RURALITE%20Nov%202015.pdf (PDF)





Pioche

Nearby state parks: • Beaver Dam, Cathedral Gorge, Echo Canyon, Kershaw-Ryan, Spring Valley

piochenevada.com – Facebook – YouTube

Primm

primmnevada.net

primm-outlets

Cottonwood Cove

cottonwoodcoveresort.com

Comstock Lode

Wikipedia

Nevada’s Bonanza King Revisited

Lake

Just north of Reno, Nevada sits a desert lake. Named for tufa formations, Lake is the remnant of the ancient Lake Lahontan that formed in the last Ice Age. At that time Lake Lahontan was an inland sea that covered most of the state of Nevada. Today, Lake is part of the National Scenic Byways Program and the only byway in the country located entirely within a tribal reservation.

In 2010, First Lady Michelle Obama designated Lake as Nevada’s first Preserve America Tribal Community

earthobservatory.nasa.gov/IOTD/view.php?id=46402

lake.us

@plpt

The Lake Paiute Tribes’ Reservation is located thirty five miles northeast of Reno, Nevada in a remote desert area located in the counties of Washoe, Lyon, and Storey. The area of the reservation contains 475,000 acres or 742.2 square miles. Out of this acreage approximately 112,000 acres cover the surface of a terminal desert lake, Lake. Lake is one of the most valuable assets of the Tribe and is entirely enclosed within the boundaries of the Reservation. Lake is approximately 15 miles long and 11 miles wide. At its deepest point Lake measures 350 feet.

https://www.facebook.com/pages/-Lake-Paiute-Tribe/112614775446652

Rachel

littlealeinn.com

Hiko

alienresearchcenter.com

Facebook

tripadvisor.com

Jarbidge

Jarbidge – Travel Nevada

Nevada casino may be most isolated location approved for gaming

Lagomarsino Canyon

http://backyardtraveler.blogspot.com/2008/10/northern-nevadas-lagomarsino-canyon-is.html

http://www.nvrockart.org/aan_pages/lc.html

Lovelock

Lovelock

Lovelock

Wikipedia

Rhyolite

goldwellmuseum.org – @goldwellmuseum – Facebook –

tripadvisor –

Goldwell_Open_Air_Museum

Rhyolite,_Nevada

Ruby Mountains

rubymountains.net

Travel Nevada

Lamoille Canyon – Wikipedia

Wikipedia

Sparks

Located in Northern Nevada and neighbors Reno. Proximity to abundant recreation and Lake Tahoe.

cityofsparks.us – @cityofsparks

sparkstrib.com – Facebook – @sparkstribune

If you’re in the Sparks, Nevada area between June and September, you can spot these bats taking off at dusk from under the McCarran Bridge over the Truckee River.

If you're in the Sparks, Nevada area between June and September, you can spot these bats taking off at dusk from under the McCarran Bridge over the Truckee River.



Photos by Ann Froschauer/USFWS pic.twitter.com/fvFYuj6lOP — U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (@USFWS) October 26, 2022

Tonopah

The town of Tonopah was born out of a silver rush, when more than 10,000 people moved in during the early 1900s.



The green-energy based visitors center is located in Tonopah. Located halfway between Las Vegas and Reno on U.S. 95, the center is built of recycled materials and runs entirely on power created by solar panels and a wind generator. Inside the center, visitors learn about renewable energy through detailed displays while also watching it in action. The Tonopah Historic Mining Park on the hillside above the town, offers a chance to explore the actual mines that created this mining juggernaut. Tonopah’s Central Nevada Museum contains displays describing not only local mining history but also other cultural and social aspects of the region. Tonopah’s night skies are considered among the best in the country for stargazing.

tonopahnevada.com

Tonopah Mining Park

mizpahhotel

tonopahstartrails.com

Tonopah Astronomical Society (TAS)

tonopahhistoricminingpark.com – @TonopahHMP

Tonopah Brewing – Facebook

centralnevadamuseum.com – Facebook





The Mizpah Hotel in Tonopah has an easily Top 5 rural Nevada restaurant. pic.twitter.com/TXGTRE9aII — Patrick Donnelly (@BitterWaterBlue) October 29, 2019

Lincoln County

Petroglyphs

Virginia City

original mining town

virginiacity-nv.org

visitvirginiacitynv.com – @VirginiaCity

Rocky_Mountain_oysters

Marlette_Lake_Water_System

http://news.unlv.edu/article/my-nevada-5-black-pioneers-who-helped-tame-virginia-city

Washoe County

Bike Washoe – Normalizing the bike in our urban environment and making Washoe County, Nevada a safer and more inclusive cycling community.

https://bikewashoe.org

https://bikewashoe.org

@BikeWashoe

May is Bike Month

https://bikewashoe.org/bike-month/activity-highlights

Slow Adventures

https://twitter.com/BikeWashoe/status/1120414836150734854

washoecounty.us – @washoecounty

Washoe County – Wikipedia

Wells

https://www.tripadvisor.com/Hotels-g46013-Wells_Nevada-Hotels.html

West Wendover

http://www.corona4mayor.com/

https://twitter.com/mayorcorona/status/915355357316132870

https://westwendovernv.iqm2.com/Citizens/Detail_Meeting.aspx?ID=2167

https://westwendovernv.iqm2.com/Citizens/Detail_Meeting.aspx?ID=2167

Winnemucca

http://www.winnemucca.nv.us

http://www.winnemucca.com

http://themartinhotel.com

Winnemucca,_Nevada

Winnemucca resides in Humboldt County and is the halfway point between Salt Lake City and San Francisco along Interstate 80 in Cowboy Country. The town has a rich Basque heritage. The town has been occupied since about 1830 when trappers came to the area in search of fur-bearing animals. In 1863 the town was named after Paiute Chief Winnemucca.

Winnemucca is the only town in Nevada named after a Native American

http://nevadaculture.org/index.php?option=com_content&task=view&id=1101&Itemid=27

Buckaroo Hall of Fame and Heritage Museum

Winnemucca Indian Colony of Nevada

http://www.tahoedailytribune.com/news/ticker/7005620-113/lake-hike-weather-winnemucca

thegriddle.com



Yerington

Yerington Paiute Tribe

Energy

repoweramerica.org

Government

Nevada Government

Nevada Division of Environmental Protection

indiancommission.state.nv.us

nevadaculture.org

dcnr.nv.gov

Bureau of Land Management: Nevada

leg.state.nv.us

Governor Sisolak – YouTube

DMV

dmvnv.com – @NevadaDMV

Application for vehicle registration

renewal

Elections

http://nvsos.gov

http://nvsos.gov/sos

http://nvsos.gov/sos/elections

Only Nevada residents who are attempting to register on their own behalf may use this system. Any unlawful access to this system, including automated attempts to register voters will be prosecuted.

http://www.rgj.com/story/news/politics/2016/10/04/democrats-widen-nevada-registration-advantage-77000/91516394/

dmvnv.com/dlvote.htm

Elections in Nevada – Wikipedia

2022 Nevada lieutenant gubernatorial election

Recycling

NevadaRecycles.gov

Elsewhere

Nevada Press – @nevadapress

Nevada Appeal – Lahontan Valley – @NevadaAppeal

Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology – FacebookMake the road – Facebook

Play Nevada

Institute for a Progressive Nevada – Facebook – YouTube – @progressfornv

Nevada State Board of Homeopathic Medical Examiners

How much are states giving to campaigns and committees? – Open Secrets

https://4thst8.wordpress.com – @thomasmnv

Rockhounding

travelnevada.com

nevada-rockhounding-map

Southern Nevada Health District

southernnevadahealthdistrict.org

records-request.php

Health

hpn4me.com

Nevada Health Link

Nevada Minority Health and Equity Coalition – @nvmhec

nvhealthresponse.nv.gov – travel-visitors

Starting a business

nvsilverflume.gov/startBusiness

Embedded Tweets

Can anyone point me to Nevada's tallest peak? pic.twitter.com/PIRJfFPLng — Henry Brean (@RefriedBrean) July 28, 2017

To the surprise of no one, hey I have pictures of that. pic.twitter.com/L5lzBoj8ex — Nevada Wolf 🐺 (@NevadaWolf) September 9, 2020

Bingo

Atlatl – Battle Born – Bighorn Sheep – Bristlecone – Burning Man – Casino – Gambling – Gaming – Ghost Town – Magnesium – Mining – Nevada – Nevada Day – Pow Wow – Sagebrush – Sage Grouse – Sesquicentennial – Silver – Spring Mountains – Wild Horses

Wikipedia

Nevada

Geography of Nevada

Humboldt Range

Mountain ranges of Nevada

Desert Bighorn Sheep

Muddy River

Sagebrush

Planeta.com