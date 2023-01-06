Nevada Links

Planeta.com

What would locals like others know about Nevada? Presenting relevant links in a somewhat random fashion:

Headlines
Vaccine Mandates Crash Into America’s ‘Don’t Tell Me What To Do’ State – Politico
Nevada is on the verge of passing a public option
A showdown in Nevada could determine the future of electric vehicles in the U.S. – Salon
Pro-Sanders forces finally get their revenge – Politico
Nevada DMV further extends driver’s licenses, ID cards renewals amid pandemic
Marijuana poised to overtake mining in state tax revenue – Nevada Current
This is the loneliest road in America – National Geographic

Nevada Humanities
nevadahumanities.orgCalendarFacebookYouTube@NVHumanities
Nevada Humanities’ ‘Why It Matters’ series explores how we participate in civil society

Online Nevada Encyclopedia is a multimedia resource produced by Nevada Humanities that incorporates articles, images, and interactive media to explore the landscape, people, and events that have shaped the Silver State’s politics, economy and culture.

Performing in the Dark: The Sudden Disappearance of Live Entertainment
Ongoing event
Las Vegas’ cultural identity and economic well-being is undeniably linked to the performers and stage staff who once spent their days and nights dazzling tourists in intimate performances and big-money productions alike. “Performing in the Dark” is a photojournalism, multi-media exhibition that highlights the sudden disappearance of live entertainment in the Entertainment Capital of the World and captures visions of Las Vegas caught in pandemic.

Earthquakes
Recent Earthquakes in California and Nevada@SCEC
Nevada Seismological Lab@NVSeismoLab
Seismic Nevada: Sequence of 60 earthquakes in Sun Valley, Washoe Valley earthquake | University of Nevada, Reno
Earthquake: 4.2 quake hits near Ridgecrest – Los Angeles Times
Incredible videos show California’s biggest earthquake in 20 years rippling across North America – Business Insider

YouTube
Las Vegas Sun
nevadadcnr
rtcsnvdotcom
universityofnevada

History
Nevada became part of the USA with the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo with Mexico in 1848. Nevada was organized into a territory in 1861 and then became a state in 1864. The state’s motto is Battle Born because Nevada became a state during the Civil War.

historynevada.com/tw/tiki-index.php@HistoryNevada
nevadatrivia.com
onlinenevada.org
preservenevada.org

National Register of Historic Places listings in Nevada
National_Register_of_Historic_Places_listings_in_Nevada
National_Register_of_Historic_Places_listings_in_Clark_County,_Nevada

Nevada Historical Society
nvculture.org/historicalsociety
@NVMuseums
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0L8XAwJAb5BHVQ8QQF8E-A/
https://www.facebook.com/Nevada-Historical-Society-222667994385

Energy
RTC Transportation Summit Aims To Accelerate Silver State’s GreeningEvent info
Nevada Electric Highway

Gaming
gaming.nv.gov

Highways
Route 95
Route 93
Route 50

Nearby:
http://theforlornpath.blogspot.com/2012/11/the-devastation-of-cathedral-canyon-and.html

Blogs
http://thedancingtumbleweed.blogspot.mx
http://nevadaw
nevadawild.blogspot.com
Discover Southern Nevada
Nevada Events and Shows

Spotlight on Nevada Grown
mevadagrown.com@nevadagrownFacebook

Indigenous Cultures
nic.nv.gov
indiancommission.state.nv.usindiancommission.state.nv.us/Reports/FY10AnnualReport.pdf
nevadaindianterritory.comflickr.com
flickr.com/groups/nevadaindianterritorygroupfacebook
http://travelnevada.com/regions/indian/
Cultural Guardians – Nevada Magazine
Yerington Paiute Tribe
unr.edu/nnap
http://nsla.nevadaculture.org/index.php?option=com_content&task=view&id=652&Itemid=418
http://nevada-history.org/indians.html
August 15, 2009 – Native Nevada
Nevada Indian Commission
Inter Tribal Council of Nevada
washoetribe.us
nevadaindianterritory.comflickr.com/groups/nevadaindianterritorygroup
facebook.com/NevadaIndianTerritoryyoutube.com/watch?v=excX_T-01Hg
http://travelnevada.com/region/indian.aspx
nevadamagazine.com/issues/archives/2011/06
flickr.com/photos/nevada_magazine/collections/72157627008441788
Inter-Tribal Council of Nevada

Northern Paiute
Western_Shoshone
http://stewartindianschool.com
flickr.com/photos/nevadaindianterritory
youtube.com/watch?v=excX_T-01H
nevadamagazine.com/issues/read/nevada_powwows
rsic.org
http://travelnevada.com/featured-itineraries/northern-nevada-dont-fence-me-in
http://indiancountrytodaymedianetwork.com/2013/05/23/video-nevadas-indian-territory-exhibit-opens-reno-airport-149477
Ancient_Pueblo_Peoples
nevadaappeal.com/news/10038308-113/rupert-president-board-indian
Facts on Famous Indians of Nevada – Nevada Culture
nevadaurbanindians.org/

June Carson City, Stewart Father’s Day Powwow
nevada_powwows

Moapa Paiutes
moapapaiutes.com
8newsnow.com/story/17658532/native-americans-march-to-protest-nevada-coal-plant%20
http://sierraclub.typepad.com/compass/2012/04/southwestern-tribes-lead-march-to-move-beyond-coal.html

‘Pah’ is a common suffix or prefix in the Shoshone language, meaning ‘water.’ Roughly, Pahrump = water rock and Tonopah = antelope water.

Duck Valley Indian Reservation
Shoshone-Paiute_Tribes_of_the_Duck_Valley_Reservation,_Nevada
shopaitribes.org/spt-15

Nevada Rock Art Foundation
nvrockart.org
nvrockart.org/aan_pages/what_is_rar.html

Facebook
nevadasnaps
Nevada Wilderness Project
NevadaMagazine
Nevada-Department-of-Cultural-Affairs
NvDOW
GoldButte

Culture
How ‘Home Means Nevada’ came to be written

Nevada Magazine
Free in 2022
Nevada MagazineFacebook@Nevada_MagazineFlickr
Nevada Magazine reinvents for new era, budget cuts
http://nevadamagazine.com/events-and-shows
http://instagram.com/nevada_magazine

Journalism
@Jlscheid
nahjnevada.weebly.com/blog/nahj-photo-auction
@NAHJNevada

Nevada Silver Trails
nevadasilvertrails.com

Geocaching
nevadageocaching.com

Nevada Current
Nevada Current – nevadacurrent.com – is a nonprofit online source of political and policy news and commentary. We seek to demonstrate how policies, institutions and systems make life harder for Nevadans than it needs to be; document how things got that way, and; explore what it might take to fix them. The Current is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Current retains editorial independence.
Hugh Jackson
Facebook
@NevadaCurrent

Amargosa
amargosavalleynv.com

Ash Meadows

Austin
http://austinnevada.comhttp://www.flickr.com/photos/austinnevada
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Austin-Nevada/86236466262

Baker
greatbasinheritage.org/baker-nevada
Great Basin/Baker – TripAdvisor
Wikipedia

Battle Mountain
battlemountaintourism.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Battle-Mountain-Civic-Center/130707003624076
flickr.com/photos/battlemountainnevada
Wikipedia

Beatty
beattynevada.org
https://twitter.com/KyleRoerink1/status/1216969145612242944

Belmont/Manhattan
nevadasilvertrails.com: Manhattan’s closer than you think. From Tonopah, take Highway 6 east, then turn north on State Route 376. Drive about 60 miles, then hang a right on State Route 377. Another dozen miles will put you right on Main Street. In Manhattan, you can sample the life of the old-time prospectors who founded the town in 1850.

Bunkerville
Bunkerville,_Nevada
camelsafari.com
http://mesquitelocalnews.com/2016/01/would-you-like-one-hump-or-two
reviewjournal.com/business/tourism/entrepreneur-plans-camel-tours-near-mesquite

Caliente
lincolncountynevada.com/Lincoln-County-Nevada-Caliente.html
caliente.travelnevada.com
Wikipedia

Carlin
explorecarlinnv.com

Delamar
Delamar,_Nevada
wilderness/eydo_wilderness_fact.Par.81147.File.dat/Delamar%20Mountains%20Wilderness%20Factsheet
blm_programs/wilderness/wilderness_area_information/delmar_mountains_wilderness.html
ghosttowns.com/states/nv/delamar.html
https://www.scribd.com/doc/2404051/197006-Desert-Magazine-1970-June

Desert National Wildlife Refuge
The Desert National Wildlife Refuge was established May 20, 1936, and encompasses 1.5 million acres of the diverse Mojave Desert in southern Nevada. It is the largest National Wildlife Refuge in the lower 48 states. Refuge staff work at the Corn Creek Field Station, located approximately 23 miles north of Las Vegas. This is the major access point to the range and can be reached by traveling north on U.S. Highway 95.
fws.gov/desertcomplexhttps://www.facebook.com/pages/Friends-of-the-Desert-National-Wildlife-Refuge-Complex/115892088455702

Douglas County
douglascountynv.gov

Transportation
nevadadot.comnvroads.com
@nevadadot

Eureka
co.eureka.nv.us
Small town’s heart found in a desert cafe
explore-nevada-s-past-lovely-old-eureka

Fallon
Fallon is located in the Lahontan Valley, about 60 miles east of Reno, and near the Stillwater Wildlife Refuge, part of the Pacific Flyway and home to hundreds of species of migratory birds. Because of the valley’s high volume of water, the area is often called the “Oasis of Nevada,” and outdoor recreation is abundant in this lush playground.
fallontourism.com
churchillcounty.org
Fallon,_Nevada
@CityofFallon

Nearby: Hidden Cave
hiddencave.wordpress.com
Hidden Cave

Nearby: Grimes Point Archaeological Area
visitfallonnevada.com
americantrails.org
blm.gov

Fernley
City of Fernley@cityoffernley
Fernley,_Nevada
@PonyExpressNV

Gemfield

Genoa
http://nevadamagazine.com/issues/read/rescuing_the_range
http://www.nature.org/ourinitiatives/regions/northamerica/unitedstates/nevada/placesweprotect/river-fork-ranch.xml
http://www.sierranevadageotourism.org/content/the-nature-conservancys-river-fork-ranch/sie4C5D528BC9D583252
http://www.viamagazine.com/destinations/genoa-nevada-5-things-we-love

Gerlach
Gerlach,_Nevada
wunderground.com

Goldfield
goldfield-days-salute-town-s-rich-history
Goldfield,_Nevada – Wikipedia
goldfieldnevada.org
paging-robin-leach-were-live-fabulous-goldfield

Hawthorne
Wikipedia

Imlay
safehavenwildlife.com

Incline Village
elearningcafes.org@eLearningCafeIV

Indian Springs
Indian_Springs,_Nevada

Jarbidge
Jarbidge,_Nevada
Jarbidge_Wilderness
http://nevadamagazine.com/issues/read/journey_to_jarbidge

Kingston
nevadaeventsandshows.blogspot.com/2013/06/kingston-days.html
http://kingstonnevada.org

Nearby: Big Bend State Park
http://parks.nv.gov/parks/big-bend-of-the-colorado-state-recreation-area

Lincoln County
@LincolnNV
https://www.facebook.com/lincolncountynevada
http://www.lincolncountynevada.com/
https://www.flickr.com/photos/lincolncountynevada

Little Finland
http://www.nevadamagazine.com/issues/read/little_finland
http://www.atlasobscura.com/places/little-finland
http://annemckinnell.com/2013/04/18/little-finland-nevada
http://www.amusingplanet.com/2012/06/whimsical-rock-formations-at-little.html

Logandale
Wikipedia
ccfair.com
Pomegranate Festival

Mesquite
80 miles (130 kilometers) northeast of Las Vegas
also see: gold butte
Mesquite
mesquitenv.govmeetings
Virgin_Valley_Heritage_Museum
mesquitecitizen.com
@GoMesquiteNV
records.mesquitenv.gov
thespectrum.com/story/sports/mesquite/2016/01/21/virgin-valley-sports-brief/79119376
mesquitegaming.com@MesquiteGaming
https://casablancaresort.com@casablancanv

Minden
goo.gl/maps/g6jcWQyaMqbfXi2A7
townofminden.com
Positively-Northern-Nevada-Take-trip-back-time-Dangberg-Ranch-Historic-Park-Minden
carsonvalleytimes.com
@dangbergranch
@cvalleytimes
Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park, a public park preserving Nevada’s ranching history and sharing a family’s story: four generations of love, loss, land, livestock, and the bottom line.
https://archive.org/details/DangbergGrace
https://www.hmdb.org/m.asp?m=3191

Moapa Valley
– includes the towns of Overton, Logandale, Glendale and Moapa; Valley of Fire
mvprogress.com
moapavalleychamber.com
Wikipedia
Moapa Valley Revitalization Project – Facebook
moapapaiutes.com – The tribe’s primary business enterprise centers on the Moapa Paiute Travel Plaza, which includes a casino, convenience store, cafe, gas station, and firework store with the largest and most comprehensive selection of fireworks in the West.

Nelson
nevadamagazine.com
eldoradocanyonminetours.com
tripadvisor.com

http://travelnevada.com/discover/tours-and-cruises/eldorado-canyon-and-techatticup-mine-tours

Nixon
Wikipedia

Overton
Wikipedia
Quail Hollow Farm CSA – Community Supported Agriculture

Lost City Museum is located at 721 South Moapa Valley Boulevard, 702-397-2193

Panaca
Panaca was the first permanent settlement in southeastern Nevada
panaca.travelnevada.com
Panaca,_Nevada
http://www.lincolncountynevada.com/Lincoln-County-Nevada-Panaca.html
http://www.mapquest.com/maps?city=Panaca&state=NV
http://energy.nv.gov/uploadedFiles/energynvgov/content/News/Pioneering%20Electrical%20Providers%20RURALITE%20Nov%202015.pdf (PDF)


Pioche
Nearby state parks: • Beaver Dam, Cathedral Gorge, Echo Canyon, Kershaw-Ryan, Spring Valley
piochenevada.comFacebookYouTube

Primm
primmnevada.net
primm-outlets

Cottonwood Cove
cottonwoodcoveresort.com

Comstock Lode
Wikipedia
Nevada’s Bonanza King Revisited

Lake
Just north of Reno, Nevada sits a desert lake. Named for tufa formations, Lake is the remnant of the ancient Lake Lahontan that formed in the last Ice Age. At that time Lake Lahontan was an inland sea that covered most of the state of Nevada. Today, Lake is part of the National Scenic Byways Program and the only byway in the country located entirely within a tribal reservation.

In 2010, First Lady Michelle Obama designated Lake as Nevada’s first Preserve America Tribal Community
earthobservatory.nasa.gov/IOTD/view.php?id=46402
lake.us
@plpt

The Lake Paiute Tribes’ Reservation is located thirty five miles northeast of Reno, Nevada in a remote desert area located in the counties of Washoe, Lyon, and Storey. The area of the reservation contains 475,000 acres or 742.2 square miles. Out of this acreage approximately 112,000 acres cover the surface of a terminal desert lake, Lake. Lake is one of the most valuable assets of the Tribe and is entirely enclosed within the boundaries of the Reservation. Lake is approximately 15 miles long and 11 miles wide. At its deepest point Lake measures 350 feet.
https://www.facebook.com/pages/-Lake-Paiute-Tribe/112614775446652

Rachel
littlealeinn.com

Hiko
alienresearchcenter.com
Facebook
tripadvisor.com

Jarbidge
Jarbidge – Travel Nevada
Nevada casino may be most isolated location approved for gaming

Lagomarsino Canyon
http://backyardtraveler.blogspot.com/2008/10/northern-nevadas-lagomarsino-canyon-is.html
http://www.nvrockart.org/aan_pages/lc.html

Lovelock
Lovelock
Lovelock
Wikipedia

Rhyolite
goldwellmuseum.org@goldwellmuseumFacebook
tripadvisor
Goldwell_Open_Air_Museum
Rhyolite,_Nevada

Ruby Mountains
rubymountains.net
Travel Nevada
Lamoille Canyon – Wikipedia
Wikipedia

Sparks
Located in Northern Nevada and neighbors Reno. Proximity to abundant recreation and Lake Tahoe.
cityofsparks.us@cityofsparks
sparkstrib.comFacebook@sparkstribune

If you’re in the Sparks, Nevada area between June and September, you can spot these bats taking off at dusk from under the McCarran Bridge over the Truckee River.

Tonopah
The town of Tonopah was born out of a silver rush, when more than 10,000 people moved in during the early 1900s.


The green-energy based visitors center is located in Tonopah. Located halfway between Las Vegas and Reno on U.S. 95, the center is built of recycled materials and runs entirely on power created by solar panels and a wind generator. Inside the center, visitors learn about renewable energy through detailed displays while also watching it in action. The Tonopah Historic Mining Park on the hillside above the town, offers a chance to explore the actual mines that created this mining juggernaut. Tonopah’s Central Nevada Museum contains displays describing not only local mining history but also other cultural and social aspects of the region. Tonopah’s night skies are considered among the best in the country for stargazing.
tonopahnevada.com
Tonopah Mining Park
mizpahhotel
tonopahstartrails.com
Tonopah Astronomical Society (TAS)
tonopahhistoricminingpark.com@TonopahHMP
Tonopah BrewingFacebook
centralnevadamuseum.comFacebook

Lincoln County
Petroglyphs

Virginia City
original mining town
virginiacity-nv.org
visitvirginiacitynv.com@VirginiaCity
Rocky_Mountain_oysters
Marlette_Lake_Water_System
http://news.unlv.edu/article/my-nevada-5-black-pioneers-who-helped-tame-virginia-city

Washoe County
Bike Washoe – Normalizing the bike in our urban environment and making Washoe County, Nevada a safer and more inclusive cycling community.
https://bikewashoe.org
https://bikewashoe.org
@BikeWashoe

May is Bike Month
https://bikewashoe.org/bike-month/activity-highlights

Slow Adventures
https://twitter.com/BikeWashoe/status/1120414836150734854

washoecounty.us@washoecounty
Washoe County – Wikipedia

Wells
https://www.tripadvisor.com/Hotels-g46013-Wells_Nevada-Hotels.html

West Wendover
http://www.corona4mayor.com/
https://twitter.com/mayorcorona/status/915355357316132870
https://westwendovernv.iqm2.com/Citizens/Detail_Meeting.aspx?ID=2167
https://westwendovernv.iqm2.com/Citizens/Detail_Meeting.aspx?ID=2167

Winnemucca
http://www.winnemucca.nv.us
http://www.winnemucca.com
http://themartinhotel.com
Winnemucca,_Nevada
Winnemucca resides in Humboldt County and is the halfway point between Salt Lake City and San Francisco along Interstate 80 in Cowboy Country. The town has a rich Basque heritage. The town has been occupied since about 1830 when trappers came to the area in search of fur-bearing animals. In 1863 the town was named after Paiute Chief Winnemucca.

Winnemucca is the only town in Nevada named after a Native American
http://nevadaculture.org/index.php?option=com_content&task=view&id=1101&Itemid=27

Buckaroo Hall of Fame and Heritage Museum
Winnemucca Indian Colony of Nevada
http://www.tahoedailytribune.com/news/ticker/7005620-113/lake-hike-weather-winnemucca
thegriddle.com


Yerington
Yerington Paiute Tribe

Energy
repoweramerica.org

Government
Nevada Government
Nevada Division of Environmental Protection
indiancommission.state.nv.us
nevadaculture.org
dcnr.nv.gov
Bureau of Land Management: Nevada
leg.state.nv.us

Governor Sisolak – YouTube

DMV
dmvnv.com@NevadaDMV
Application for vehicle registration
renewal

Elections
http://nvsos.gov
http://nvsos.gov/sos
http://nvsos.gov/sos/elections
Only Nevada residents who are attempting to register on their own behalf may use this system. Any unlawful access to this system, including automated attempts to register voters will be prosecuted.
http://www.rgj.com/story/news/politics/2016/10/04/democrats-widen-nevada-registration-advantage-77000/91516394/
dmvnv.com/dlvote.htm
Elections in Nevada – Wikipedia
2022 Nevada lieutenant gubernatorial election

Recycling
NevadaRecycles.gov

Elsewhere
Nevada Press@nevadapress
Nevada AppealLahontan Valley@NevadaAppeal
Nevada Bureau of Mines and GeologyFacebookMake the roadFacebook
Play Nevada
Institute for a Progressive NevadaFacebookYouTube@progressfornv
Nevada State Board of Homeopathic Medical Examiners
How much are states giving to campaigns and committees? – Open Secrets
https://4thst8.wordpress.com@thomasmnv

Rockhounding
travelnevada.com
nevada-rockhounding-map

Southern Nevada Health District
southernnevadahealthdistrict.org
records-request.php

Health
hpn4me.com
Nevada Health Link

Nevada Minority Health and Equity Coalition@nvmhec
nvhealthresponse.nv.govtravel-visitors

Starting a business
nvsilverflume.gov/startBusiness

Embedded Tweets

Bingo
Atlatl – Battle Born – Bighorn Sheep – Bristlecone – Burning Man – Casino – Gambling – Gaming – Ghost Town – Magnesium – MiningNevadaNevada DayPow Wow – Sagebrush – Sage GrouseSesquicentennial – Silver – Spring Mountains – Wild Horses

Wikipedia
Nevada
Geography of Nevada
Humboldt Range
Mountain ranges of Nevada
Desert Bighorn Sheep
Muddy River
Sagebrush

