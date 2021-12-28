Planeta.com is updating our guide to Wild Nevada – the country’s biodiversity, wildlife, parks and protected areas and the opportunities for ecotourism, conscious, local, Indigenous, and responsible travel. Relevant additions and suggestions are welcome.

New Publication: Sagebrush to Sandstone

nevadahumanities.org/sagebrush-to-sandstone

Sagebrush to Sandstone: A Humanities Guide to Outdoor Nevada is published by Nevada Humanities, designed by Black Rock Press, and includes special front and back covers letterpress printed by Black Rock Press, with cover art by Jack Malotte. Part nature guide, part poetry book, and part workbook, this 100-page guide is composed of poems by writers from around the state paired with art depicting Nevada’s natural beauty, as well as creative prompts accompanied by scientific text to inspire more active and reflective engagement with the world around us.

Sagebrush to Sandstone is edited by Kathleen Kuo and Scott Dickensheets and contains a foreword by Nevada Humanities executive director, Christina Barr, as well as an introduction by Debra Harry, an associate professor in the Department of Gender, Race, and Identity at the University of Nevada, Reno, and a member of the Nevada Humanities Board of Trustees.

Sagebrush to Sandstone: A Humanities Guide to Outdoor Nevada is part of Nevada Reads, which is a statewide reading program of Nevada Humanities.

Digital copy – dead tree version

Headlines

Central Nevada ichthyosaur fossil reveals surprising information – KOLO

Let’s rebuild our outdoor recreation economy – Jacky Rosen/RGJ

Growth at what cost? @danagentrylv

A showdown in Nevada could determine the future of electric vehicles in the U.S. – Salon

Nevada COVID-19 Response Team discuss the virus’ impact on wildlife

Silver State Sights: Cathedral Gorge State Park – KOLO

Economic Benefits

“Outdoor recreation supports over 59,000 jobs in the state,” Colin Robertson with the Nevada Division of Outdoor Recreation

Conservation Framework

2021 Survey

http://parks.nv.gov/about/public-notices

English: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2021NVOutdoorRecreationSurveyEnglish

Spanish: https://es.surveymonkey.com/r/Encuesta2021SobreRecreationalAireLibre

The Nevada Divisions of Outdoor Recreation and State Parks announce the release of a public survey on outdoor recreation in Nevada. The survey is part of the federally required Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan (SCORP), which is updated every five years. This plan establishes criteria for funding outdoor recreation projects in Nevada, through the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) program, and guides outdoor recreation development over the next five years. Public input is critical for creating a comprehensive plan that addresses the outdoor recreation needs of all Nevadans.

Recommended Viewing: Outdoor Nevada

pbs.org/show/outdoor-nevada

vegaspbs.org

Recommended Viewing: Wild Nevada

Hosted by Chris Orr https://twitter.com/chrisorr_nv and Dave Santina https://twitter.com/dsantina

https://www.pbsreno.org/watch/wildnevada

PBS Reno’s ‘Wild Nevada’ season 5 picked up for distribution by American Public Television

Clark County

clarkcountynv.gov/government/departments/environment_and_sustainability/clark_county_lands_bill/index.php

Honor Spirit Mountain

The proposed Avi Kwa Ame (Ah-VEE kwa-ah-may) National Monument in Southern Nevada contains some of the most visually stunning, biologically diverse, and culturally significant lands in the entire Mojave Desert.

https://honorspiritmountain.org

2020

Earlier Headlines

National parks, outdoor recreation generate big bucks for Nevada

The robbing of a wildlife refuge in Nevada

Burn recovery: Once a Nevada wildfire gets extinguished, land restoration begins – Las Vegas Sun

Climate change, conservation and development: Reshuffling the deck on the Las Vegas lands bill – Nevada Independent

Clark County Lands Plan: Balanced Approach To Growth Or Unbridled Sprawl? – KNPR

Geologic Photo Tour of Nevada

great-basin-national-parks-least-visited.html

not-much-snow-is-falling-in-the-west-what-a-grim-snowpack-means-for-nevadas-water-supply

http://www.ktnv.com/positivelylv/tortoise-makes-his-home-at-henderson-bird-viewing-preserve

https://thenevadaindependent.com/article/in-surprise-move-nevada-regulators-vote-to-ban-commercial-reptile-collection

Nevada can’t miss too many chances to showcase natural wonders

http://sonoranjv.org/nevada-prevents-accidental-bird-deaths-from-mining-claims

https://www.nytimes.com/2017/07/07/jobs/roaming-the-desert-in-search-of-rare-plants.html

https://www.reviewjournal.com/local/local-nevada/land-transfer-will-create-new-nevada-state-park

trump-budget-proposes-sweep-230-million-southern-nevada-lands-act

outdoor-trade-show-would-be-wise-relocate-southern-nevada

https://knpr.org/desert-companion/2018-02/beaten-path-remember-getting-away-it-all

Massacre Rim

http://ourwashoe.org/portfolio/massacre-rim/

https://knpr.org/knpr/2019-04/nevadas-massacre-rim-now-dark-sky-sanctuary

https://www.nevadawilderness.org/massacre_rim_wilderness_study_area

https://www.nesdis.noaa.gov/content/nevada%E2%80%99s-massacre-rim-wilderness-study-area-named-dark-sky-sanctuary

Invasive Species

https://www.animallaw.info/administrative/nv-exotic-animals-possession-transportation-importation-exportation-and-release

http://agri.nv.gov/Plant/Noxious_Weeds/Noxious_Weed_List

Kudos

Special kudos go to Jim Boone @Jlboone, a longtime vocal advocate for wilderness and wildlife conservation, focusing on southern Nevada and the greater Southwest. Public lands and national monuments are under threat in the United States with many people unaware of their value and often how to visit. Jim’s website Bird and Hike – http://birdandhike.com – encourages people to visit, learn about, and fall in love with the Mojave Desert.

Also of note, the Hiking with a Purpose meetups — https://www.meetup.com/HikeWithAPurposeLV — a service project working in numerous areas around southern Nevada, with a focus on the Gold Butte region, to locate and knock down illegal mining claim markers. For more information on the marker problem, see:

http://www.birdandhike.com/Postcards/151215_ClaimMarkers/_ClaimMarkers.htm

Love this feature and map! This Desert Companion page does not credit the authors, but kudos! Question: Any recommended hikes near Jean? We are visiting Seven Magic Mountains with frequency and would like some options in that corner of the valley.

Spotlight on Deborah Wall

https://www.reviewjournal.com/?s=deborah+wall&orderby=date

For a great winter hike, check out natural bridge

https://www.reviewjournal.com/local/local-columns/deborah-wall/for-a-great-winter-hike-check-out-natural-bridge

https://www.reviewjournal.com/business/business-columns/inside-gaming/las-vegas-is-an-ideal-base-camp-for-outdoor-adventure

Amazon.com

State Parks

3.5 million people visit Nevada’s state parks each year. World famous Lake Tahoe and Valley of Fire have a significant amount of visitation from outside Nevada and outside the USA. Off the radar parks include Beaver Dam (outside of Caliente). Adjacent to Tule Springs National Monument, Ice Age Fossils State Park debuted a new visitor center in 2019.

parks.nv.gov – Facebook – @nvstateparks

New Administrator Hopes To Bring Interpreter Programs To More State Parks

http://dcnr.nv.gov/news/robert-mergell-appointed-to-lead-nevada-division-of-state-parks

Berlin Ichthyosaur State Park

DCNR

dcnr.nv.gov

The year that was: Looking back on Nevada’s conservation and preservation highlights in 2018

Flickr

@NevDCNR

Recommended Listening

Fewer Butterflies Means Bigger Problems For Nevada’s Ecosystem



IndyMatters Episode 79: Brad Crowell, natural resources chief, talks water, sage grouse and wildfire in a Sisolak administration

The Nevada Independent’s #IndyMatters podcast. Reporter Daniel Rothberg sat down with Brad Crowell, who heads the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, to talk about water, sage grouse conservation and wildfires. They also talked about what policies and aren’t changing under a new gubernatorial administration. “I think you’ll see from this administration more leaning in on addressing climate and energy problems,… focusing on clean energy, focusing on reducing emissions,” he said. @danielrothberg @NevDCNR @TheNVIndy

Hangouts

Friday, August 21: Wild about Nevada Hangout

We talk to Friends of Nevada Wilderness and Friends of Gold Butte to explore rural and wild Nevada. What is the role of ecotourism in the newly-christened national monuments Basin and Range and Tule Springs? We’ll take a look at what’s wild, what’s protected, what can be protected.

Basin and Range



Elsewhere on the Web

Great Basin Bug Lab

Ward Charcoal Ovens – Wikipedia

nevadawilderness.org

rgj.com/outdoors/explore – @ByBenSpillman @Sierra_Outdoors

nevadawild.org

birdandhike.com

hikinglasvegas.com

nature.org/ourinitiatives/regions/northamerica/unitedstates/nevada/index.htm – @Nature_Nevada

getoutdoorsnevada.org

Southern Nevada Agency Partnership

Southern Nevada District, for BLM

Lake Mead National Recreation Area, for NPS

Desert National Wildlife Refuge Complex, for FWS

Spring Mountains National Recreation Area, for USFS

Outside Las Vegas Foundation, for youth and family activities, volunteer opportunities and trails

State Historic Preservation Office, for volunteer cultural site stewardship

Friends of Nevada Wilderness, for wilderness stewardship

The Tahoe Rim Trail

The John Muir Trail

Kershaw Ryan State Park

Seeking Lost

seekinglost.com

@seekinglost1

Fly Geyser

https://youtu.be/1ST74dPQpWE

https://boingboing.net/2018/07/25/great-drone-footage-of-nevada.html

TNC

https://www.nature.org/ourinitiatives/regions/northamerica/unitedstates/nevada/explore/parklet-las-vegas-species-information.xml

Southern Nevada Conservancy

southernnevadaconservancy.org

Santa Rosa Mountains

Wikipedia

Walker Lake Recreation Area

https://www.blm.gov/visit/walker-lake-recreation-area

https://www.walkerbasin.org

Nevada lake poised to become great restoration story

Walker Lake – Wikipedia

Parks

Federal legislation enacted in 1986 created the Great Basin National Park, the first national park in the state, which includes the area around Wheeler Peak and Lehman Caves in eastern Nevada. A small part of Death Valley National Park is located along Nevada’s western boundary with California.

Nevada Parks

Nevada Conservation and Natural Resources

Forestry, Nevada Department of

Nevada Department of Parks

Nevada Department of Wildlife

Western Nevada/Carson Region

Central Nevada/Fallon Region

Eastern Nevada/Panaca Region

Southern Nevada/Las Vegas Region

Great Basin National Park – Federal legislation enacted in 1986 created the Great Basin National Park, the first national park in the state, which includes the area around Wheeler Peak and Lehman Caves in eastern Nevada. A small part of Death Valley National Park is located along Nevada’s western boundary with California. In the shadow of 13,063-foot Wheeler Peak, 5,000 year old bristlecone pine trees grow on rocky glacial moraines. Come to Great Basin National Park to experience the solitude of the desert, the smell of sagebrush after a thunderstorm, the darkest of night skies, and the beauty of Lehman Caves. Far from a wasteland, the Great Basin is a diverse region that awaits your discovery.

Spring Valley State Park

Backyard jaunt: Gone fishing and hiking and camping

Ward Charcoal Ovens

Environmental Groups

nevadawilderness.org

http://volunteer4wild.blogspot.com

@nevada_hiker

State Trees

The Single-Leaf Pinon (Pinus monophylla) is an aromatic pine tree with short, stiff needles and gnarled branches. The tree grows in coarse, rocky soils and rock crevices. Though its normal height is about 15 feet, the single-leaf pinon can grow as high as 50 feet under ideal conditions.

The Bristlecone Pine (Pinus aristata) shares the state tree designation. The bristlecone pine is the oldest living thing on Earth, with some specimens in Nevada more than 4,000 years of age. The tree can be found at high elevations. Normal height for older trees is about 15 to 30 feet, although some have attained a height of 60 feet. Diameter growth continues throughout the long life of the tree, resulting in massive trunks with a few contorted limbs.

Mountains

White Mountains are home to Nevada’s tallest peak, Boundary Peak

Monitor Range

Monitor_Range

http://www.mountainzone.com/mountains/detail.asp?fid=4429156

http://www.trails.com/activity.aspx?area=10143

Wallace Canyon

Wallace Canyon – Explore Nevada

Nevada Museums Association

Preserve Nevada

Nevada Division of State Parks

Wikipedia

List of Nevada state parks

Sagebrush

Features

Planeta.com