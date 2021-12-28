Photo: Ron Mader, Big Horn Sheep (Valley of Fire) (Some rights reserved)
Planeta.com is updating our guide to Wild Nevada – the country’s biodiversity, wildlife, parks and protected areas and the opportunities for ecotourism, conscious, local, Indigenous, and responsible travel. Relevant additions and suggestions are welcome.
New Publication: Sagebrush to Sandstone
nevadahumanities.org/sagebrush-to-sandstone
Sagebrush to Sandstone: A Humanities Guide to Outdoor Nevada is published by Nevada Humanities, designed by Black Rock Press, and includes special front and back covers letterpress printed by Black Rock Press, with cover art by Jack Malotte. Part nature guide, part poetry book, and part workbook, this 100-page guide is composed of poems by writers from around the state paired with art depicting Nevada’s natural beauty, as well as creative prompts accompanied by scientific text to inspire more active and reflective engagement with the world around us.
Sagebrush to Sandstone is edited by Kathleen Kuo and Scott Dickensheets and contains a foreword by Nevada Humanities executive director, Christina Barr, as well as an introduction by Debra Harry, an associate professor in the Department of Gender, Race, and Identity at the University of Nevada, Reno, and a member of the Nevada Humanities Board of Trustees.
Sagebrush to Sandstone: A Humanities Guide to Outdoor Nevada is part of Nevada Reads, which is a statewide reading program of Nevada Humanities.
Central Nevada ichthyosaur fossil reveals surprising information – KOLO
Let’s rebuild our outdoor recreation economy – Jacky Rosen/RGJ
Growth at what cost? @danagentrylv
A showdown in Nevada could determine the future of electric vehicles in the U.S. – Salon
Nevada COVID-19 Response Team discuss the virus’ impact on wildlife
Silver State Sights: Cathedral Gorge State Park – KOLO
Economic Benefits
“Outdoor recreation supports over 59,000 jobs in the state,” Colin Robertson with the Nevada Division of Outdoor Recreation
Conservation Framework
2021 Survey
The Nevada Divisions of Outdoor Recreation and State Parks announce the release of a public survey on outdoor recreation in Nevada. The survey is part of the federally required Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan (SCORP), which is updated every five years. This plan establishes criteria for funding outdoor recreation projects in Nevada, through the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) program, and guides outdoor recreation development over the next five years. Public input is critical for creating a comprehensive plan that addresses the outdoor recreation needs of all Nevadans.
Recommended Viewing: Outdoor Nevada
Recommended Viewing: Wild Nevada
Hosted by Chris Orr and Dave Santina
PBS Reno’s ‘Wild Nevada’ season 5 picked up for distribution by American Public Television
Clark County
Honor Spirit Mountain
The proposed Avi Kwa Ame (Ah-VEE kwa-ah-may) National Monument in Southern Nevada contains some of the most visually stunning, biologically diverse, and culturally significant lands in the entire Mojave Desert.
2020
National parks, outdoor recreation generate big bucks for Nevada
The robbing of a wildlife refuge in Nevada
Burn recovery: Once a Nevada wildfire gets extinguished, land restoration begins – Las Vegas Sun
Climate change, conservation and development: Reshuffling the deck on the Las Vegas lands bill – Nevada Independent
Clark County Lands Plan: Balanced Approach To Growth Or Unbridled Sprawl? – KNPR
Geologic Photo Tour of Nevada
Nevada can’t miss too many chances to showcase natural wonders
Massacre Rim
Invasive Species
Kudos
Special kudos go to Jim Boone @Jlboone, a longtime vocal advocate for wilderness and wildlife conservation, focusing on southern Nevada and the greater Southwest. Public lands and national monuments are under threat in the United States with many people unaware of their value and often how to visit. Jim’s website Bird and Hike – http://birdandhike.com – encourages people to visit, learn about, and fall in love with the Mojave Desert.
Also of note, the Hiking with a Purpose meetups — https://www.meetup.com/HikeWithAPurposeLV — a service project working in numerous areas around southern Nevada, with a focus on the Gold Butte region, to locate and knock down illegal mining claim markers. For more information on the marker problem, see:
Google Maps
Love this feature and map! This Desert Companion page does not credit the authors, but kudos! Question: Any recommended hikes near Jean? We are visiting Seven Magic Mountains with frequency and would like some options in that corner of the valley.
Spotlight on Deborah Wall
For a great winter hike, check out natural bridge
https://www.reviewjournal.com/business/business-columns/inside-gaming/las-vegas-is-an-ideal-base-camp-for-outdoor-adventure
State Parks
3.5 million people visit Nevada’s state parks each year. World famous Lake Tahoe and Valley of Fire have a significant amount of visitation from outside Nevada and outside the USA. Off the radar parks include Beaver Dam (outside of Caliente). Adjacent to Tule Springs National Monument, Ice Age Fossils State Park debuted a new visitor center in 2019.
parks.nv.gov – Facebook – @nvstateparks
New Administrator Hopes To Bring Interpreter Programs To More State Parks
Berlin Ichthyosaur State Park
DCNR
dcnr.nv.gov
The year that was: Looking back on Nevada’s conservation and preservation highlights in 2018
Recommended Listening
Fewer Butterflies Means Bigger Problems For Nevada’s Ecosystem
IndyMatters Episode 79: Brad Crowell, natural resources chief, talks water, sage grouse and wildfire in a Sisolak administration
The Nevada Independent’s #IndyMatters podcast. Reporter Daniel Rothberg sat down with Brad Crowell, who heads the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, to talk about water, sage grouse conservation and wildfires. They also talked about what policies and aren’t changing under a new gubernatorial administration. “I think you’ll see from this administration more leaning in on addressing climate and energy problems,… focusing on clean energy, focusing on reducing emissions,” he said. @danielrothberg @NevDCNR @TheNVIndy
Hangouts
Friday, August 21: Wild about Nevada Hangout
We talk to Friends of Nevada Wilderness and Friends of Gold Butte to explore rural and wild Nevada. What is the role of ecotourism in the newly-christened national monuments Basin and Range and Tule Springs? We’ll take a look at what’s wild, what’s protected, what can be protected.
Elsewhere on the Web
Southern Nevada Agency Partnership
Southern Nevada District, for BLM
Lake Mead National Recreation Area, for NPS
Desert National Wildlife Refuge Complex, for FWS
Spring Mountains National Recreation Area, for USFS
Outside Las Vegas Foundation, for youth and family activities, volunteer opportunities and trails
State Historic Preservation Office, for volunteer cultural site stewardship
Friends of Nevada Wilderness, for wilderness stewardship
The Tahoe Rim Trail
The John Muir Trail
Kershaw Ryan State Park
Seeking Lost
seekinglost.com
@seekinglost1
Fly Geyser
TNC
Friends of Nevada Wilderness
Nevada State Parks
Protect Basin and Range
Spring Mountain Ranch State Park
River Mountains Loop Trail
Nevada-Naturalist-Program
Sierra Club Toiyabe Chapter
sierraclub.org: We are YOUR LOCAL activists in Nevada and the Eastern Sierra, fighting on your behalf for the following:
- Protecting public lands, wildlife and their habitats, and our region’s scarce waters from speculation and development;
- Engaging with our elected environmental champions at all levels to pursue 100% renewable energy, community solar, protecting Nevada’s water law, better infrastructure for electric vehicles and mass transit, and walkable, healthier communities instead of sprawl;
- Advocating for smart-growth, open space protection, and transportation that makes sense in regional planning efforts;
- Protecting essential waters from “water-mining” (using water faster than it recharges) and development; and
- Recruiting, training, and empowering volunteer activists to speak up on these issues and more!
Southern Nevada Conservancy
Santa Rosa Mountains
Walker Lake Recreation Area
Nevada lake poised to become great restoration story
Parks
Federal legislation enacted in 1986 created the Great Basin National Park, the first national park in the state, which includes the area around Wheeler Peak and Lehman Caves in eastern Nevada. A small part of Death Valley National Park is located along Nevada’s western boundary with California.
Nevada Parks
Nevada Conservation and Natural Resources
Forestry, Nevada Department of
Nevada Department of Parks
Nevada Department of Wildlife
Western Nevada/Carson Region
- Dayton State Park
- Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park
- Mormon Station State Historical Park
- Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park
- Washoe Lake State Park
Central Nevada/Fallon Region
- Berlin-Ichthyosaur State Park
- Belmont Courthouse State Historic Site
- Fort Churchill State Historic Park
- Lahontan State Recreation Area
- Walker Lake State Recreation Area
- Rye Patch State Recreation Area
- South Fork State Recreation Area
- Wild Horse State Recreation Area
Eastern Nevada/Panaca Region
- Beaver Dam State Park
- Cathedral Gorge State Park + http://parks.nv.gov/parks/cathedral-gorge/
- Cave Lake State Park
- Echo Canyon State Park
- Kershaw-Ryan State Park
- Elgin School House
- Spring Valley State Park
- Ward Charcoal Ovens State Historic Park
Southern Nevada/Las Vegas Region
- Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area
- Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort
- Spring Mountain Ranch State Park
- Valley of Fire State Park
Great Basin National Park – Federal legislation enacted in 1986 created the Great Basin National Park, the first national park in the state, which includes the area around Wheeler Peak and Lehman Caves in eastern Nevada. A small part of Death Valley National Park is located along Nevada’s western boundary with California. In the shadow of 13,063-foot Wheeler Peak, 5,000 year old bristlecone pine trees grow on rocky glacial moraines. Come to Great Basin National Park to experience the solitude of the desert, the smell of sagebrush after a thunderstorm, the darkest of night skies, and the beauty of Lehman Caves. Far from a wasteland, the Great Basin is a diverse region that awaits your discovery.
Spring Valley State Park
Backyard jaunt: Gone fishing and hiking and camping
Ward Charcoal Ovens
- Ward Charcoal Ovens State Historic Park
Environmental Groups
State Trees
The Single-Leaf Pinon (Pinus monophylla) is an aromatic pine tree with short, stiff needles and gnarled branches. The tree grows in coarse, rocky soils and rock crevices. Though its normal height is about 15 feet, the single-leaf pinon can grow as high as 50 feet under ideal conditions.
The Bristlecone Pine (Pinus aristata) shares the state tree designation. The bristlecone pine is the oldest living thing on Earth, with some specimens in Nevada more than 4,000 years of age. The tree can be found at high elevations. Normal height for older trees is about 15 to 30 feet, although some have attained a height of 60 feet. Diameter growth continues throughout the long life of the tree, resulting in massive trunks with a few contorted limbs.
Mountains
White Mountains are home to Nevada’s tallest peak, Boundary Peak
Monitor Range
Wallace Canyon
Nevada Museums Association
Preserve Nevada
Nevada Division of State Parks
List of Nevada state parks
Sagebrush
Features
