Nevada – Valley of Fire State Park is the state’s oldest and largest state park, dedicated 1935. Civilian Conservation Corps workers helped to make the new park accessible to visitors through the construction of roads and rest areas. The valley derives its name from the red sandstone formations and the stark beauty of the Mojave Desert.

The valley derives its name from the red sandstone formations, a stark contrast to the beige desert. Among the notable wonders are the 3,000 year-old Indian petroglyphs. There are also areas of petrified wood.

Popular activities include camping, hiking, picnicking and photography. The park offers a full-scale visitor center with extensive interpretive displays. Several group use areas are also available.

No drones permitted.

The Visitor Center is open daily from 9:00am-4:30pm. The park is open daily from sunrise-sunset. The daily-use fee is $10 vehicle; Nevada residents receive a $2 discount.

Location – Valley of Fire State Park is located only six miles from Lake Mead and 55 miles northeast of Las Vegas via Interstate 15 and on exit 75.

Camping – campgrounds, Atlatl Rock and Arch Rock, are available for both tent and RV camping (Atlatl Rock has RV hookups in sites 23-44).

Cool Events – World Atlatl Competition

Nearby – Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lost City Museum

