Photo: Valley of Fire
Rock Art = Human-made markings placed on natural stone
Tips
Please do not touch the rock art because contact with the oils in skin will damage them. You may take photographs and sketches, but rubbings are not permitted. Avoid climbing near rock art sites.
Questions = Preguntas
- What makes a good guided and unguided experience for the visitor? = ¿Qué hace que una buena experiencia guiada y no guiada para el visitante?
- Who is offering upcoming tours? = ¿Quién ofrece los próximos tours?
Vandalism
Petroglyph thefts near Bishop stun federal authorities, Paiutes
Archeologists discover thousands of ancient rock wall paintings in Amazon forest
Australia
Aboriginal rock art may depict first sea arrivals
Push on to protect Australia’s rare rock art
Rock art at risk
Aboriginal rock art at risk from mining – interactive map
PERAHU
Rock art goes digital – The Djulirri rock art complex in the north of Australia contains some extraordinary ancient works. And new technologies have allowed them to be digitised and available to the world for the first time.
India
Indonesia
Cave paintings change ideas about the origin of art
Europe
European Cave Art: Was It The Earliest Form of Cinema?
Ancient cave art could be Neanderthal’s
Mexico
Mexican archaeologists find complex panel of 1,000 year-old petroglyphs in Nayarit
New Zealand = Aotearoa
The first language of Te Waipounamu
USA
Rough ride to rock etchings worth the trip
Nevada petroglyphs the oldest in North America
Dating North America’s Oldest Petroglyphs
CU-Boulder led research effort dates oldest petroglyphs known in North America
Rock art
