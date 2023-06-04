Lingo Cards (Some rights reserved)
Pow Wow = Event where Indigenous and non-Indigenous people meet to dance, sing, socialize, and honor Indigenous culture
The term powwow is a version of the word “pau-wau” which originally stood for a healing ceremony conducted by the spiritual or religious leaders of various tribes. When the white man started settling around Native American lands, they witnessed these powwows. Soon, the “powwow” term referred to any type of Indian gathering, regarding of its purpose.
Wikipedia: A pow-wow (also powwow or pow wow) is a gathering of North America’s Native people. The word derives from the Narragansett word powwaw, meaning “spiritual leader”. A modern pow-wow is a specific type of event where both Native American/First Nations and non-Native American/First Nations people meet to dance, sing, socialize, and honor Native American/First Nations culture. The word has also been used to refer to a meeting, especially a meeting of powerful people such as officers in the military. However, such use is sometimes viewed as disrespectful to Native culture.
Nevada
The Stewart Father’s Day Pow Wow is an annual powwow that draws a number of quality American Indian arts and crafts vendors, and is also a time for alumni, former employees, and their families and friends to gather at the former campus.
South Dakota
Other uses of ‘Pow Wow’
Traditional Attire is not a Costume
