Budj Bim National Park and Cultural Landscape World Heritage Site

Budj Bim or Mount Eccles is an extinct volcano near Macarthur in southwestern Victoria, Australia. Budj Bim is also the Gunditjmara name, meaning High Head. The roughly conical shaped peak rises 178 meters (584 feet).
The World Heritage Centre has formally accepted for assessment the nomination for the Budj Bim Cultural Landscape as Australia’s first Aboriginal cultural site to receive World Heritage status.
Background
Budj Bim, near Lake Condah in southwest Victoria, is sacred to its Gundijtmara traditional owners.
The Budj Bim National Heritage Landscape provides evidence of a system of channels and weirs constructed from the abundant local volcanic rock to manage water flows from nearby Lake Condah to exploit eels as a food source.
Australia has 19 World Heritage places, with Kakadu National Park, Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park, Tasmanian Wilderness and Willandra Lakes Region listed for both natural and Indigenous cultural values.
If added to the World Heritage List Budj Bim will be Australia’s 20th World Heritage place.
Gunditjmara
Long dormant volcano, Budj Bim is the source of the Tyrendarra lava flow which extends over 50 kilometers to the southwest. For at least 6,500 years, the Gunditjmara have used a highly sophisticated aquaculture system, developed on the remains of a lava flow.
The Gunditjmara engineered channels to manage and divert water and ensure a sustainable supply of kooyang or eels. Even today this aquaculture system continues to be actively managed by Gunditjmara.
National Park
Budj Bim/Mount Eccles National Park is Victoria’s first co-managed national park. The park is managed by Gunditjmara Traditional Owners and Parks Victoria.
The park’s tranquil crater lake and pleasant bushland surrounds make it a pleasant place for picnics, camping and bushwalking. Nature trails follow the old crater rim.
The rich cultural landscape of Budj Bim – Awaye
2020 Bushfires
Budj Bim Cultural Landscape fire reveals new sections of ancient aquatic system
World Heritage listed site saved from Lake Condah fires – SBS
UNESCO World Heritage site Budj Bim continues to burn after lightening strike on Saturday – The Standard
#43WHC
Wikipedia
Budj Bim
