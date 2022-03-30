Google Local Guides

Logo
Google is seeking local guides among the users of Google Maps.
Earn points by contributing content – photos, videos, reviews, ratings. Via Google Maps, people can score a place with ratings, describe experiences with reviews, share photographs and videos, provide answers, respond to questions about a place, update information with place edits, add missing places, and verify information by checking facts.
Key Links
maps.google.com/localguides
localguidesconnect.com
Youtube
@googlemaps
|Maps contribution
|Points earned
|Review
|5 points per review
|Review with more than 200 characters
|5 bonus points per review
|Rating
|1 point per rating
|Photo
|5 points per photo
|Video
|7 points per video
|Answer
|1 point per answer
|Respond to Q&As
|3 points per response
|Edit
|5 points per edit
|Place added
|15 points per place added
|Fact checked
|1 point per fact checked
Local Guides levels
Reach higher levels as you earn points for your contributions.
|Level
|Points
|Badge
|Level 1
|0 points
|No badge
|Level 2
|15 points
|No badge
|Level 3
|75 points
|No badge
|Level 4
|250 points
|Level 5
|500 points
|Level 6
|1,500 points
|Level 7
|5,000 points
|Level 8
|15,000 points
|Level 9
|50,000 points
|Level 10
|100,000 points
- What’s in it for me? = ¿Qué hay para mi ahí dentro?
- On Google Maps, how does one restrict the profile? = En Google Maps, ¿cómo se restringe el perfil?
