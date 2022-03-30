Google Local Guides

Logo

Google is seeking local guides among the users of Google Maps.

Earn points by contributing content – photos, videos, reviews, ratings. Via Google Maps, people can score a place with ratings, describe experiences with reviews, share photographs and videos, provide answers, respond to questions about a place, update information with place edits, add missing places, and verify information by checking facts.

Maps contribution Points earned Review 5 points per review Review with more than 200 characters 5 bonus points per review Rating 1 point per rating Photo 5 points per photo Video 7 points per video Answer 1 point per answer Respond to Q&As 3 points per response Edit 5 points per edit Place added 15 points per place added Fact checked 1 point per fact checked

Local Guides levels

Reach higher levels as you earn points for your contributions.

Level Points Badge Level 1 0 points No badge Level 2 15 points No badge Level 3 75 points No badge Level 4 250 points Level 5 500 points Level 6 1,500 points Level 7 5,000 points Level 8 15,000 points Level 9 50,000 points Level 10 100,000 points

