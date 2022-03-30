home Local, Social Web Google Local Guides

Google is seeking local guides among the users of Google Maps.

Earn points by contributing content – photos, videos, reviews, ratings. Via Google Maps, people can score a place with ratings, describe experiences with reviews, share photographs and videos, provide answers, respond to questions about a place, update information with place edits, add missing places, and verify information by checking facts.

Maps contributionPoints earned
Review5 points per review
Review with more than 200 characters5 bonus points per review
Rating1 point per rating
Photo5 points per photo
Video7 points per video
Answer1 point per answer
Respond to Q&As3 points per response
Edit5 points per edit
Place added15 points per place added
Fact checked1 point per fact checked

Local Guides levels

Reach higher levels as you earn points for your contributions.

LevelPointsBadge
Level 10 pointsNo badge
Level 215 pointsNo badge
Level 375 pointsNo badge
Level 4250 points 
Level 5500 points 
Level 61,500 points 
Level 75,000 points 
Level 815,000 points 
Level 950,000 points 
Level 10100,000 points 

Questions

  • What’s in it for me? = ¿Qué hay para mi ahí dentro?
  • On Google Maps, how does one restrict the profile? = En Google Maps, ¿cómo se restringe el perfil?

