Planeta.com

Global Journal of Practical Ecotourism

Wildlife

Rhinos

ByGuest Contributor

Sep 1, 2023
Photo: Ray Morris, Black Rhino Dawn (Some rights reserved)

A rhinoceros is one of any five extant species of odd-toed ungulates in the family Rhinocerotidae, as well as any of the numerous extinct species. Two of the extant species are native to Africa and three to Southern Asia.

September 22 is World Rhino Day

Headlines
dark-world-of-the-rhino-horn-trade@BryanChristy
http://globalinitiative.net/rhino-tipping-point
rhinoceros-poaching-South-Africa.html
Sumatran-Rhino-likely-to-go-extinct-unless-action-is-taken-urgently-warns-IUCN
sumatran-rhino-dangerously-close-to-extinction-conservation-charity-warns


Elsewhere
http://www.rhinos.orghttp://www.rhinos.org/professional-resources/iucn-african-rhino-specialist-group
http://johannesburg.cityguidesa.com/ContentDisplay.jsp?contentId=6632&action=detail&category=®ion=6&type=region&sid=99999
http://wildernessfoundation.co.za/savetherhinos
http://www.reuters.com/article/2015/05/19/us-usa-rhino-texa
https://www.worldwildlife.org/pages/rhino-facts-and-species
http://airshepherd.org

Flickr
It’s Rhino Day!
Rhinoceros map

Twitter
@SaveOurRhinoK9
@RhinosIRF
@savetherhino
@savingrhinos

Embedded Tweets

September 22 is World Rhino Day
Hashtag: #WorldRhinoDay

World Rhino Day

Other Rhinos
https://www.youtube.com/user/RhinoEntertainment/videos
http://usa.rhinorugby.com

Photos
Rhino Skull

Wikipedia
Rhinoceros

Planeta.com

Wildlife
Extinction
Gray Rhino

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Also see

Culture

09 // September // Septiembre

Sep 2, 2023 Ron Mader
USA Wildlife

Wild Nevada

Sep 2, 2023 Guest Contributor
2023 Australia

Listening to Australia’s Aboriginal Voices

Sep 2, 2023 Guest Contributor
France

Bretagne // Brittany

Sep 1, 2023 Guest Contributor