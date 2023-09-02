Photo: Ray Morris, Black Rhino Dawn (Some rights reserved)
A rhinoceros is one of any five extant species of odd-toed ungulates in the family Rhinocerotidae, as well as any of the numerous extinct species. Two of the extant species are native to Africa and three to Southern Asia.
September 22 is World Rhino Day
Headlines
dark-world-of-the-rhino-horn-trade – @BryanChristy
http://globalinitiative.net/rhino-tipping-point
rhinoceros-poaching-South-Africa.html
Sumatran-Rhino-likely-to-go-extinct-unless-action-is-taken-urgently-warns-IUCN
sumatran-rhino-dangerously-close-to-extinction-conservation-charity-warns
Elsewhere
http://www.rhinos.org – http://www.rhinos.org/professional-resources/iucn-african-rhino-specialist-group
http://johannesburg.cityguidesa.com/ContentDisplay.jsp?contentId=6632&action=detail&category=®ion=6&type=region&sid=99999
http://wildernessfoundation.co.za/savetherhinos
http://www.reuters.com/article/2015/05/19/us-usa-rhino-texa
https://www.worldwildlife.org/pages/rhino-facts-and-species
http://airshepherd.org
Flickr
It’s Rhino Day!
Rhinoceros map
@SaveOurRhinoK9
@RhinosIRF
@savetherhino
@savingrhinos
Embedded Tweets
September 22 is World Rhino Day
Hashtag: #WorldRhinoDay
Other Rhinos
https://www.youtube.com/user/RhinoEntertainment/videos
http://usa.rhinorugby.com
Wikipedia
Rhinoceros
Planeta.com