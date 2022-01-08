Photo: Claudio Sepúlveda Geoffroy, Cada día un nuevo amanecer (Some rights reserved)
Planeta.com is updating our guide to Wild Chile – the country’s biodiversity, wildlife, parks and protected areas and the opportunities for ecotourism, conscious, local, Indigenous, and responsible travel. Relevant additions and suggestions are welcome.
Background
Chile made great strides in land and sea protections in 2017, expanding the country’s national park system by more than 3.3 million acres.
Headlines
Lithium, the Environment and a Green Constitution? Historical Moment in Chile Merits Global Attention
Chile’s new ‘route of parks’ aims to save the wild beauty of Patagonia
Parks
conaf.cl/noticias/parques
Facebook
@conaf_minagri
YouTube
Ruta de los Parques
Ruta escénica de 2800 kms con 17 parques nacionales y más de 60 comunidades aledañas, donde la conservación es un motor para las economías locales. = 2800 km scenic route with 17 national parks and more than 60 surrounding communities, where conservation is an engine for local economies.
rutadelosparques.org
Facebook
@rutadeparques
Elsewhere on the Web
Geoturismo Chile – Facebook
Rewilding Chile
rewildingchile.org
Youtube
@RewildingChile
Marine Parks
Chile designated several new #MPAs in 2017, adding a total of 312,734 km² of protected sites within its national waters, the largest of which is the Mar de Juan Fernández Marine and Coastal Protected Area
https://protectedplanet.net/555626055
chile-creates-one-of-worlds-largest-marine-parks-around-easter-island
Torres del Paine National Park
“We Just Want To Be Tourists” @placesjournal
supporttdp.org/projects
rnap.mma.gob.cl/gef-snap
@gefsnap
Amigos
amigosdelosparques.cl
@amigosdelosparq
Alerce Andino
htripadvisor.com
Wikipedia
Tompkins
No se lo pierdan ¡Este jueves 15 de abril a las 11:00 horas a través del Instagram Live de @TompkinsConserv
instagram.com/tompkinsconservationchile
Pew Trusts
Chilean Patagonia
The Challenges of Conserving Chilean Patagonia (available as PDF)
CODEFF
codeff.cl
Facebook
@codeffchile
FIMA
ONG. Desde 1998 trabajando para ser un aporte significativo a la política, la legislación y el acceso a la justicia ambiental en Chile
fima.cl
@FIMA_Chile
Patagonia Park
patagoniapark.org
Wikipedia
Embedded Tweets
Wikipedia
Chile
Valdivian temperate rain forest
Planeta.com