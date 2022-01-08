Photo: Claudio Sepúlveda Geoffroy, Cada día un nuevo amanecer (Some rights reserved)

Planeta.com is updating our guide to Wild Chile – the country’s biodiversity, wildlife, parks and protected areas and the opportunities for ecotourism, conscious, local, Indigenous, and responsible travel. Relevant additions and suggestions are welcome.

Chile made great strides in land and sea protections in 2017, expanding the country’s national park system by more than 3.3 million acres.

Lithium, the Environment and a Green Constitution? Historical Moment in Chile Merits Global Attention

Chile’s new ‘route of parks’ aims to save the wild beauty of Patagonia

Ruta de los Parques

Ruta escénica de 2800 kms con 17 parques nacionales y más de 60 comunidades aledañas, donde la conservación es un motor para las economías locales. = 2800 km scenic route with 17 national parks and more than 60 surrounding communities, where conservation is an engine for local economies.

¡Una gran noticia para Chile y el mundo! La creación de Red Nacional de Parques de la Patagonia suma 4,5 millones de hectáreas a la conservación de áreas naturales. Iniciativa pionera para la protección de nuestra diversidad, en trabajo en conjunto con @TompkinsConserv 🇨🇱🌲🏔️ pic.twitter.com/VWSRNRiTRe — S e r n a t u r (@Sernatur) January 30, 2018

Geoturismo Chile – Facebook

Rewilding Chile

Marine Parks

Chile designated several new #MPAs in 2017, adding a total of 312,734 km² of protected sites within its national waters, the largest of which is the Mar de Juan Fernández Marine and Coastal Protected Area

Chile designated several new #MPAs in 2017, adding a total of 312,734 km² of protected sites within its national waters, the largest of which is the Mar de Juan Fernández Marine and Coastal Protected Area, learn more here https://t.co/fwpjMY6Nob #MPAs #Chile #oceanoptimism pic.twitter.com/0tpZKF324e — protectedplanet (@protectedplanet) January 17, 2018

chile-creates-one-of-worlds-largest-marine-parks-around-easter-island

Torres del Paine National Park

“We Just Want To Be Tourists” @placesjournal

amigosdelosparques.cl

Alerce Andino

Wikipedia



Tompkins

No se lo pierdan ¡Este jueves 15 de abril a las 11:00 horas a través del Instagram Live de @TompkinsConserv

No se lo pierdan ¡Este jueves 15 de abril a las 11:00 horas a través del Instagram Live de @TompkinsConserv Chile! | https://t.co/wr1BoohBWB pic.twitter.com/URkERFvFOq — Ruta de los Parques de la Patagonia (@rutadeparques) April 13, 2021

Pew Trusts

Chilean Patagonia

The Challenges of Conserving Chilean Patagonia (available as PDF)

CODEFF

FIMA

ONG. Desde 1998 trabajando para ser un aporte significativo a la política, la legislación y el acceso a la justicia ambiental en Chile

Patagonia Park

Wikipedia

Dia para soñar @avesplayeras Bahía Lomas, Tierra del Fuego, Chile. pic.twitter.com/0HIjD77Ihm — Centro Bahia Lomas (@cbahialomas) October 18, 2020

#StayHome and take a virtual visit to Pumalín Douglas Tompkins National Park in Chile.



When we care #ForNature, we care for our health & climate.#WorldEnvironmentDay pic.twitter.com/BAlzxhcsKo — UN Environment Programme (@UNEP) May 31, 2020

La biodiversidad sostiene el funcionamiento de los ecosistemas y proporciona los servicios de los ecosistemas esenciales para la vida en el planeta y el bienestar humano | "Parques nacionales: guardianes de la biodiversidad": https://t.co/1KcMxUaU89 | 📷: vladi_f4 (Instagram) pic.twitter.com/55dbj67NXB — Amigos de los Parques de la Patagonia (@amigosdelosparq) August 25, 2020

The writer Luis Sepulveda not only wrote some of his best books about #Patagonia, but he was a strong advocate for its environmental protection.

Read more in this tribute by one of Chile's leading environmentalists, here: https://t.co/5vSALOhSiD pic.twitter.com/kTwgjdcL69 — Patagon Journal (@PatagonJournal) April 18, 2020

Chile

Valdivian temperate rain forest

Planeta.com